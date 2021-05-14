GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Plexus Corp, Marten Transport, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Sells EPAM Systems Inc, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: PLXS, KLAC, ITOT, PBH, FEX, ESGU, SDY, DE, IOO, EFG, IWR, SCHM, SO, VB, VYM, WM,
- Added Positions: IWF, MRTN, FB, MLM, EXPD, IBM, EFAV, ANTM, BBY, EMN, ROK, BRK.B, JPM, MRK, TJX, WMT, AMGN, GLW, COST, EBAY, GIS, HLI, EEM, KSU, LECO, MLR, MCO, NTAP, OMC, PH, PG, SLGN, TDY, VZ, DLS, ABT, ACN, BIIB, CSCO, CTXS, CL, UUUU, FLT, INTC, IFF, IVW, JNJ, LH, MCK, NDSN, SCHG, ULTA, UPS, UHS, WAT, MMM, APD, ALB, ATR, AIZ, BR, CAH, CASS, CCF, CLX, CME, CMCSA, CSGS, CMI, CW, PLUS, FUL, GNTX, GPC, HSIC, ICFI, IEX, IVV, LLY, MAN, ODFL, ORCL, PKG, SXT, SNA, SPYV, SYK, TXN, UMBF, USB, VCSH, WBA, DIM, ABBV, AIG, BLK, BA, EME, XOM, GILD, INDB, IWB, IWO, EFV, MCD, PBCT, PM, PB, DGX, RGA, SCHW, SCHA, SCHX, SCHD, SPY, WFC,
- Reduced Positions: EPAM, CTB, AAPL, FICO, IJT, IJH, IJR, IJS, TTEK, IJK, MSFT, INTU, HIG, IWP, HON, SPGI, IWN, IWC, IGRO, GPN, IJJ, SCHC, DIS, CPRT, SLYG, SNPS, VSS, T, NKE, MKSI, APH, MA, PYPL, SAIA, DIA, STT, TFC, UNH, VAR, LFUS, EL, MANH, ENR, BAC, XLNX, XEL, V, AMZN, AZZ, WRB, UNP, BMY, CWT, CVX, SBUX, CB, CVS, GE, ITIC, PSX, PFE, IWM, KMB,
- Sold Out: BABA, SPAB,
These are the top 5 holdings of GHP Investment Advisors, Inc.
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 240,187 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 193,829 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 173,534 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 316,684 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,428 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Plexus Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $93.48, with an estimated average price of $84.76. The stock is now traded at around $98.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $305.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)
GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.16 and $47.63, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR LARGE CAP (FEX)
GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $77.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $126.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN)
GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Marten Transport Ltd by 97.77%. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 135,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 66.95%. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $377.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 48,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 72.74%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $393.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06.
