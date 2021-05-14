GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Plexus Corp, Marten Transport, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Sells EPAM Systems Inc, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Plexus Corp, Marten Transport, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Sells EPAM Systems Inc, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Denver, CO, based Investment company GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Plexus Corp, Marten Transport, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, KLA Corp, Facebook Inc, sells EPAM Systems Inc, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GHP Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 282 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GHP Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ghp+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GHP Investment Advisors, Inc.
  1. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 240,187 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 193,829 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 173,534 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 316,684 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,428 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
New Purchase: Plexus Corp (PLXS)

GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Plexus Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $93.48, with an estimated average price of $84.76. The stock is now traded at around $98.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $305.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)

GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.16 and $47.63, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR LARGE CAP (FEX)

GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $77.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $126.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN)

GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Marten Transport Ltd by 97.77%. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 135,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 66.95%. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $377.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 48,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 72.74%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $393.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of GHP Investment Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. GHP Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GHP Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GHP Investment Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GHP Investment Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider