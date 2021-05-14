Nikulski Financial, Inc. Buys iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking , iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, Ulta Beauty Inc

- New Purchases: IGN, IYG, IGE, VLUE, NOBL, DKNG, EEM, LLY, BKLN, DIA, IWM, GOOG,
- Added Positions: SCHE, JPST, GSLC, NEAR, VIGI, BA, V, IJR, ALL, VTIP, TIP, LMT, DVY, MA, WM, SCHA, EFAV, SCHD, IJH, HD, GOOGL, JPM, VT, COST, SPSM, VO, CRM, VXUS, WMT, MCD, SPTM, RCL,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, AAPL, IYE, SPLV, SOXX, IYT, IGM, SPLG, IYW, IYJ, IYC, IWF, IGV, CSX, BSCL, PFF, AAP, VTI, XLE, IIPR, PG, SO, ZBH, PANW, ABBV, TDOC, MU, TJX, IUSG, VEA, ADBE, HON, CL, VOE, CVX, XLF,
- Sold Out: QQQ, IYH, ULTA, RTX, USMV,
For the details of Nikulski Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nikulski+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Nikulski Financial, Inc.
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 91,854 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,161 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,199 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 67,857 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 25,488 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking . The purchase prices were between $58.8 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 13,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.89 and $176.18, with an estimated average price of $161.85. The stock is now traded at around $187.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE)
Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.33 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 31,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $106.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 144.80%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 43,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 85.25%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 29.45%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)
Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of Nikulski Financial, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Nikulski Financial, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Nikulski Financial, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nikulski Financial, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nikulski Financial, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment