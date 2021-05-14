Nikulski Financial, Inc. Buys iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking , iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, Ulta Beauty Inc

New Purchases: IGN, IYG, IGE, VLUE, NOBL, DKNG, EEM, LLY, BKLN, DIA, IWM, GOOG,

Investment company Nikulski Financial, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking , iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, Ulta Beauty Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nikulski Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Nikulski Financial, Inc. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 91,854 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,161 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,199 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 67,857 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 25,488 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking . The purchase prices were between $58.8 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 13,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.89 and $176.18, with an estimated average price of $161.85. The stock is now traded at around $187.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.33 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 31,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $106.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 144.80%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 43,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 85.25%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 29.45%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.