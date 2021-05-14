Hancock Holding Co Buys Regions Financial Corp, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Ford Motor Co, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Gulfport, MS, based Investment company Hancock Holding Co Current Portfolio ) buys Regions Financial Corp, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Ford Motor Co, NVIDIA Corp, Netflix Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hancock Holding Co. As of 2021Q1, Hancock Holding Co owns 767 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HANCOCK HOLDING CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hancock+holding+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,076,704 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 248,916 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.2% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 906,558 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 391,262 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,042 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%

Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 182,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $427.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $135.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 65,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 1735.82%. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 956,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 347.48%. The purchase prices were between $38.98 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $64.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 308,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 734.94%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 701,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 50.82%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.88%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 121,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $60.97.

Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75.

Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91.

Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The sale prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17.

Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18.