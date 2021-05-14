Logo
Hancock Holding Co Buys Regions Financial Corp, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Ford Motor Co, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Gulfport, MS, based Investment company Hancock Holding Co (Current Portfolio) buys Regions Financial Corp, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Ford Motor Co, NVIDIA Corp, Netflix Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hancock Holding Co. As of 2021Q1, Hancock Holding Co owns 767 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HANCOCK HOLDING CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hancock+holding+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HANCOCK HOLDING CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,076,704 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 248,916 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.2%
  3. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 906,558 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.91%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 391,262 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,042 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
New Purchase: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 182,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $427.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $135.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 65,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 1735.82%. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 956,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 347.48%. The purchase prices were between $38.98 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $64.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 308,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 734.94%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 701,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 50.82%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.88%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 121,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $60.97.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75.

Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91.

Sold Out: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)

Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The sale prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17.

Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of HANCOCK HOLDING CO. Also check out:

1. HANCOCK HOLDING CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. HANCOCK HOLDING CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HANCOCK HOLDING CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HANCOCK HOLDING CO keeps buying
