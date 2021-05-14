Hancock Holding Co Buys Regions Financial Corp, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Ford Motor Co, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: FHN, ADS, HLT, BHC, DGX, DPZ, DKS, MDU, BHF, FDP, PCH, CMG, NCR, HZO, REZI, DEA, LAKE, RM, TSLA, GTS, PVAC, INT, CCS, NSA, CC, VLGEA, ORI, IDXX, EGBN, LNTH, HYD, DSEY, AAN, CMBM, ARCH, SPOT, BIG, CNI, PFGC, CYH, VSTO, JRVR, UCTT, EXR, EGRX, FMBI, ENTA, ARZGY, DAL, PXD, WOR, VCEL, WNC, RCKY, TRUE, ELA, ELA, SELB, GEOS,
- Added Positions: RF, MBB, THC, F, NVDA, NFLX, AGG, CLX, FTI, CMC, TGNA, RHI, EXEL, NEAR, ELY, IEX, IGF, AKAM, BIIB, D, XOM, SPGI, AROC, IJH, SCHC, VIAC, NSC, OFG, PFG, SYNA, DIS, EBS, ENVA, GMS, EEM, IEMG, AN, CVX, COP, DLR, HOLX, IMKTA, IPG, LMT, MKTX, VIVO, PRU, EBAY, CONE, LPG, QQQ, SCHE, VWO, AGCO, ACN, CI, GFF, THG, MNST, KFRC, KMB, MAA, MUFG, ORLY, PFBC, MODV, CRM, TSM, TOT, RTX, RGA, AVGO, COR, DRNA, TBIO, AMLP, EMLP, SCZ, SHY, VNQ, ABB, ATI, MO, AEP, AON, ARCB, ATO, ADP, ACLS, SAN, HLX, CME, C, CPSI, DUK, EMR, ETR, ERIC, EXC, FCF, HAFC, HWKN, ITW, MRO, MCD, CASH, MOG.A, NTGR, OSK, PRFT, LIN, RHHBY, RGLD, SONY, SO, SWN, RGR, SRDX, SWMAY, SYKE, TSN, UPS, EVRG, AIQUY, SSDOY, SMFG, FSLR, ADDYY, AMEH, ENLAY, SEM, SAFRY, ALSMY, KHNGY, KNYJY, SXC, APTV, ZNGA, RC, RMAX, BRG, BABA, TRUP, COLL, CADE, SGH, CWK, MPNGY, DIA, DVYE, GVI, HYG, IDV, MUB, PHB, SHM, SJNK,
- Reduced Positions: VGIT, VGSH, VCSH, IGIB, BAC, IVV, MOH, COST, IWB, JPM, JBL, LAMR, HWC, AAPL, LHX, WMB, TMUS, VMBS, MSFT, TTWO, FB, HEI, IVW, AMZN, PM, AZO, IWM, BIO, EXPE, QCOM, URI, UNH, V, LITE, BKLN, AMAT, POOL, ZBRA, APPS, PYPL, DVY, LYB, IGSB, EMLC, IJR, IWD, PFF, BBY, CSL, CIEN, CMCSA, ETN, GOOGL, ISRG, KEY, LRCX, PG, PGR, RS, SYY, GNRC, BWXT, HCA, CDLX, IJK, SPY, AES, ALL, AMED, AXP, AFG, AMGN, COF, KO, DIOD, EMN, EBIX, EA, ENTG, RE, FITB, HSIC, HPQ, HD, INTC, LEN, LPX, MDT, MRK, MS, PNC, PFE, SLB, LSI, TRV, TTEK, GL, ANTM, CROX, OC, AWK, PRI, ABBV, VEEV, EMB, LQD, TLT, VNQI, CB, AMSF, T, ADBE, A, ARE, TFC, BMY, CVS, CDNS, LUMN, CRUS, CCK, DOV, EW, LLY, EQIX, EL, GD, GNTX, HIG, HELE, HRC, IBM, IBOC, JNJ, KLAC, LSTR, MKSI, MRVL, MCK, MSI, NOC, OMI, RGEN, ROP, ROST, SYK, SNPS, TXN, TMO, USPH, USB, UNP, VRTX, WMT, DFS, FTNT, CHTR, WD, MPC, COOP, FIVE, ZTS, TMHC, ESI, NMIH, KEYS, BLD, MEDP, BE, BND, IWF, IWN, MDY, PDBC, MMM, PLD, AMN, ABT, ABMD, ACCO, ATVI, NSP, APD, ALG, AMOT, DOX, AME, ARNA, MTOR, BXS, BDX, BRK.B, BMRN, BLK, BA, AX, EAT, CBT, COG, CVGW, CP, CHD, CSCO, CTSH, CMCO, CORT, INGR, GLW, DTE, DISCA, DD, DY, EIX, ENS, EPD, FFIV, FICO, AGM, FSS, FNF, FR, FBC, AJRD, GE, GIS, GPC, ROCK, GILD, GS, ITGR, GPI, HALO, EHC, HIBB, HON, HUM, HUN, IIVI, NSIT, IART, SNEX, INTU, JCI, KBH, KAI, MDLZ, LKFN, LSCC, LOW, MANH, MTZ, MED, MU, MSA, VTRS, NRG, NWL, NEM, NKE, NVS, NUE, IOSP, OMCL, OKE, ORCL, ORA, PCAR, PPG, PATK, PAYX, PEP, PETS, BKNG, PB, STL, RLI, RDS.A, ONTO, RUTH, SIVB, SAFM, SCHN, SGMS, XPO, SNBR, SMTC, SHW, SLAB, SKYW, SAH, SBUX, STT, STLD, STC, SRI, SNX, TROW, TJX, ACIW, UNF, UCBI, UTHR, KMPR, UFPI, UNM, VLO, VSH, WM, WFC, WAL, WGO, WWD, WRLD, PRG, VG, TNL, GLDD, GRBK, MASI, IRDM, MYRG, ECHO, DG, PCRX, AAGIY, DOOR, HZNP, RXN, SPLK, PSX, NOW, PANW, FANG, RH, BCC, ICLR, OMF, ESNT, ALLY, MBUU, GOOG, FFWM, CZR, KE, BOOT, SYNH, INSE, BPMC, CHCT, NTRA, FLOW, ATKR, SYRS, VST, HLNE, MGY, COLD, AHCO, CTVA, NOVA, SPT, CARR, OTIS, AMJ, DES, DJP, DON, EWX, FM, GLD, IJJ, IVE, VTI,
- Sold Out: RP, SON, CLGX, HAL, GLUU, WTRG, ARWR, BWX, GNW, PENN, QAI, IPHI, FCNCA, SRC, GWW, CERN, TPH, VRSK, MMC, MCO, PDLI, REGN, MTEM, FMC, PNR, ECPG, DHR, CASY, BC, BYD, BANF, ATR, ABC, FBHS, ALEX, STAY, VYGR, TPCO, CFG, PRPL, RACE, SF, ASIX, FBM, CURO, BILI, NIO, GSAH.U, CNXC, RWR, KMT, AFL, ALB, AZPN, CACI, CLF, UFS, EOG, DISH, EXPD, FDS, FONR, HBAN, NUVA, SWK, ASML, TEX, TXT, UAL, USNA, BEAT, CDXC, EVFM, SOI, GEO, LLNW, VUZI,
These are the top 5 holdings of HANCOCK HOLDING CO
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,076,704 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 248,916 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.2%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 906,558 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.91%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 391,262 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,042 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 182,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $427.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $135.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 65,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 1735.82%. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 956,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 347.48%. The purchase prices were between $38.98 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $64.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 308,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 734.94%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 701,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 50.82%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.88%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 121,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: Sonoco Products Co (SON)
Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $60.97.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75.Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91.Sold Out: Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)
Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The sale prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17.Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18.
