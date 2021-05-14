Prosight Management, LP Buys Galapagos NV, Kezar Life Sciences Inc, Oscar Health Inc, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Organogenesis Holdings Inc, Baxter International Inc

- New Purchases: GLPG, KZR, OSCR, CLLS, MDT, UNH, SLDB, BEAM, ONCR, XCUR, SIOX, ODT, MORF, ASMB,
- Added Positions: VRTX, PRQR, LHCG, ZGNX, AKU,
- Reduced Positions: ALXN, ORGO, BAX, PRTA, BMY, CUE, ARNA, ALDX, APTO, CARA, INOV, ZBH, AUPH, MGTX, EHC, ADMA, ALBO,
- Sold Out: CI, CHNG, MGLN, CNC, QURE, RETA, MIRM, MGTA, ACIU, MRNA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Prosight Management, LP
- Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA) - 600,000 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.01%
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 38,350 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.70%
- Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 100,000 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.51%
- Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 105,828 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.37%
- Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) - 556,777 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.58%
Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Galapagos NV. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $111.94, with an estimated average price of $92.03. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 66,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR)
Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.24 and $6.99, with an estimated average price of $5.85. The stock is now traded at around $5.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 750,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)
Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 107,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cellectis SA (CLLS)
Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Cellectis SA. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $24.77. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 137,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 20,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32.70%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $217.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 38,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR)
Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in ProQR Therapeutics NV by 76.54%. The purchase prices were between $4.14 and $9.22, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 450,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 219.85%. The purchase prices were between $173.12 and $221.64, with an estimated average price of $200.37. The stock is now traded at around $188.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 8,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zogenix Inc (ZGNX)
Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Zogenix Inc by 30.42%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $20.55. The stock is now traded at around $19.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Akumin Inc (AKU)
Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Akumin Inc by 91.31%. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $3.84, with an estimated average price of $3.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 429,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64.Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.Sold Out: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)
Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.Sold Out: uniQure NV (QURE)
Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in uniQure NV. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $35.86.Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)
Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75.
