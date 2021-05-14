Prosight Management, LP Buys Galapagos NV, Kezar Life Sciences Inc, Oscar Health Inc, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Organogenesis Holdings Inc, Baxter International Inc

New Purchases: GLPG, KZR, OSCR, CLLS, MDT, UNH, SLDB, BEAM, ONCR, XCUR, SIOX, ODT, MORF, ASMB,

GLPG, KZR, OSCR, CLLS, MDT, UNH, SLDB, BEAM, ONCR, XCUR, SIOX, ODT, MORF, ASMB, Added Positions: VRTX, PRQR, LHCG, ZGNX, AKU,

VRTX, PRQR, LHCG, ZGNX, AKU, Reduced Positions: ALXN, ORGO, BAX, PRTA, BMY, CUE, ARNA, ALDX, APTO, CARA, INOV, ZBH, AUPH, MGTX, EHC, ADMA, ALBO,

ALXN, ORGO, BAX, PRTA, BMY, CUE, ARNA, ALDX, APTO, CARA, INOV, ZBH, AUPH, MGTX, EHC, ADMA, ALBO, Sold Out: CI, CHNG, MGLN, CNC, QURE, RETA, MIRM, MGTA, ACIU, MRNA,

Investment company Prosight Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Galapagos NV, Kezar Life Sciences Inc, Oscar Health Inc, Cellectis SA, Medtronic PLC, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Organogenesis Holdings Inc, Baxter International Inc, Cigna Corp, Change Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prosight Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Prosight Management, LP owns 36 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prosight Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prosight+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA) - 600,000 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.01% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 38,350 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.70% Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 100,000 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.51% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 105,828 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.37% Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) - 556,777 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.58%

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Galapagos NV. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $111.94, with an estimated average price of $92.03. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 66,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.24 and $6.99, with an estimated average price of $5.85. The stock is now traded at around $5.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 750,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 107,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Cellectis SA. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $24.77. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 137,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 20,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32.70%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $217.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 38,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in ProQR Therapeutics NV by 76.54%. The purchase prices were between $4.14 and $9.22, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 450,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 219.85%. The purchase prices were between $173.12 and $221.64, with an estimated average price of $200.37. The stock is now traded at around $188.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 8,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Zogenix Inc by 30.42%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $20.55. The stock is now traded at around $19.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Akumin Inc by 91.31%. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $3.84, with an estimated average price of $3.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 429,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in uniQure NV. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $35.86.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75.