Academy Capital Management Inc Buys Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Travelers Inc, Sells Health Discovery Corp

- New Purchases: GOOGL, AMZN, TRV, INTC, ABTX, V,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, LILAK, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: BUD, NSRGY, BHC, HDVY,
These are the top 5 holdings of ACADEMY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 360,723 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 120,678 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 543,683 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 1,066,359 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 477,491 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54%
Academy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 7,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Academy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 4,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Academy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $160.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Academy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Academy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX)
Academy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Allegiance Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $42.78, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of ACADEMY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.
