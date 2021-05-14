Dundas Partners LLP Buys eBay Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: EBAY, ADP, FDS,

Investment company Dundas Partners LLP Current Portfolio ) buys eBay Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Baxter International Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dundas Partners LLP. As of 2021Q1, Dundas Partners LLP owns 36 stocks with a total value of $609 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 286,835 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,509 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 208,547 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 84,283 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 143,373 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio.

Dundas Partners LLP initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 181,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dundas Partners LLP initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $194.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 57,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dundas Partners LLP initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $330.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 20,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dundas Partners LLP added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $83.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 259,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dundas Partners LLP added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 66,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.