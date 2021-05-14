Dundas Partners LLP Buys eBay Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc

For the details of Dundas Partners LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dundas+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Dundas Partners LLP
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 286,835 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,509 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 208,547 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 84,283 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 143,373 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio.
Dundas Partners LLP initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 181,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Dundas Partners LLP initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $194.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 57,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Dundas Partners LLP initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $330.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 20,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Dundas Partners LLP added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $83.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 259,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Dundas Partners LLP added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 66,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Dundas Partners LLP. Also check out:
1. Dundas Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Dundas Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Dundas Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Dundas Partners LLP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment