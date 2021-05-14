Logo
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Kopin Corp, KB Financial Group Inc, Sells Twist Bioscience Corp, ISHARES INC, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
St. Helier, Y9, based Investment company Brevan Howard Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Kopin Corp, KB Financial Group Inc, eMagin Corp, Atomera Inc, sells Twist Bioscience Corp, ISHARES INC, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owns 55 stocks with a total value of $681 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brevan+howard+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,700 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 16,000 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio.
  5. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 7,500 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kopin Corp (KOPN)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kopin Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.35 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $6.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 385,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KB Financial Group Inc (KB)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in KB Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.26 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $41.59. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: eMagin Corp (EMAN)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in eMagin Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.69 and $4.84, with an estimated average price of $3.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 839,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atomera Inc (ATOM)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in Atomera Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.9 and $46.45, with an estimated average price of $29.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 108,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29. The stock is now traded at around $71.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ISHARES INC (TUR)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $27.45.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brevan Howard Capital Management LP keeps buying
