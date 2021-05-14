Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Kopin Corp, KB Financial Group Inc, Sells Twist Bioscience Corp, ISHARES INC, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

- New Purchases: PBR, KOPN, KB, EMAN, ATOM, BEAM, DDOG, DM, XONE, IIVI, NNOX, DDD, U, VERI, SSYS, AI, MTLS, PRLB,
- Reduced Positions: TWST, PBW, QCLN, NET, FSLY, BE, BLDP, EDIT, SQ, ICLN, CRSP, NVTA, NTLA,
- Sold Out: TUR, ARKG, JD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,700 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio.
- iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 16,000 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio.
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 7,500 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio.
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kopin Corp (KOPN)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kopin Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.35 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $6.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 385,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KB Financial Group Inc (KB)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in KB Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.26 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $41.59. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: eMagin Corp (EMAN)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in eMagin Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.69 and $4.84, with an estimated average price of $3.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 839,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atomera Inc (ATOM)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in Atomera Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.9 and $46.45, with an estimated average price of $29.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 108,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29. The stock is now traded at around $71.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ISHARES INC (TUR)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $27.45.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.
