The Baupost Group Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Alphabet Inc, Intel Corp, Sells eBay Inc, Fox Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Baupost Group Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Alphabet Inc, Intel Corp, Sells eBay Inc, Fox Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company The Baupost Group (Current Portfolio) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Alphabet Inc, Intel Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Facebook Inc, sells eBay Inc, Fox Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Cognyte Software during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, The Baupost Group. As of 2021Q1, The Baupost Group owns 58 stocks with a total value of $12.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Seth Klarman 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seth+klarman/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Seth Klarman
  1. Intel Corp (INTC) - 23,305,334 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.15%
  2. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 54,555,407 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio.
  3. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 18,324,423 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.11%
  4. Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 5,224,466 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.67%
  5. Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 16,288,959 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)


The Baupost Group initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $264.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)


The Baupost Group initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 2,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)


The Baupost Group initiated holding in Nuvation Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 8,623,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM)


The Baupost Group initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $40.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,835,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU)


The Baupost Group initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ajax I (AJAX)


The Baupost Group initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

The Baupost Group added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 265.58%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 290,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

The Baupost Group added to a holding in Intel Corp by 28.15%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 23,305,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

The Baupost Group added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 40.98%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,297,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

The Baupost Group added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,039,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

The Baupost Group added to a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,966,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

The Baupost Group sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Sold Out: Ajax I (AJAX.U)

The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Ajax I. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

Sold Out: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)

The Baupost Group sold out a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Seth Klarman. Also check out:


1. Seth Klarman's Undervalued Stocks

2. Seth Klarman's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Seth Klarman's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Seth Klarman keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider