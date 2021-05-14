Stephens Inc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pulmonx Corp, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares S&P 100 ETF

- New Purchases: LUNG, RBLX, TMDX, JETS, FXZ, XAR, SUB, OCFC, CSPR, DNB, PLTR, TPL, YALA, CAMT, HIW, JEF, QSR, TWOU, CGNT, CGNT, ASO, WMS, ABNB, ALK, ABCB, AIRC, AVID, CMS, CPE, CP, CNC, CSR, DSGX, ENSG, EXAS, FLGT, GRWG, HXL, AGZ, CMBS, ITRI, KEX, LTHM, MOS, NBIX, NXST, ON, LPRO, PHR, SPAB, SRLN, SCHD, SCHF, SBNY, SUM, VTIP, VSS, VTWO, VCEL, VUZI, WEN, WST, WAL, XSOE, YETI, LAZ, AONE, TROX, GNK, AESC, AUB, BERY, BLMN, CRH, CWT, ELY, 0XL, CSL, CBIO, CNP, KOF, CTSH, DRI, DEN, FANG, EOG, EXPE, FE, GT, HPQ, HBIO, ITT, DWAS, RWJ, AOK, KLAC, KRP, LESL, MTZ, MSB, NRG, NLOK, OCSL, OLN, ONTO, PPD, SRVR, PACW, PLUG, POST, PHM, RL, RNST, XSW, KBE, SDGR, SNFCA, SIX, SWKS, STL, THS, TRN, UGI, TIGR, VPU, VONV, VGLT, VFF, WSFS, WSR, XL, XYL, ZIOP, ZM, AGCUU, CGEN, FVRR, SHIP,
- Added Positions: IGSB, SHY, CVX, VCSH, AMZN, XOM, EEM, IWD, IWF, PFF, DIA, BAC, IWV, KRUS, NFLX, VBR, VTV, VTI, EFA, VCIT, VB, LQD, IWR, MUB, ORCC, VO, AAPL, QQQ, WHR, CNNE, DDS, HD, BRK.B, BKLN, VRP, IOO, ROP, CSCO, DLR, FISV, INTC, BSCM, TIP, MRK, SSNC, UNP, BMY, CERN, EW, EPD, FB, BSCL, IWM, IJJ, IJS, IJT, HYG, MCD, SPSB, TJX, TOT, UNH, GDX, VNQ, VBK, ZBRA, ARKK, APD, AMGN, AMAT, ADP, AZO, GOLD, BA, CAT, EMR, FNF, FTCS, TLT, IJK, IWO, EMB, IGIB, JNJ, LMT, MA, MUR, NTR, OGE, PEP, PRU, QCOM, REPH, MMM, TFC, USB, VYM, BNDX, VOE, MDT, AFL, ABBV, ADBE, ALB, GOOGL, AXP, ADI, APO, ADM, ATO, BDX, BRK.A, BLK, BF.B, BLDR, CVS, CERS, CHDN, CINF, CTAS, CLX, KO, CMCSA, CBSH, ED, GLW, DOCU, DOV, DOW, ECL, EXC, EXPD, FRT, FDL, RDVY, F, FRPT, GD, GILD, GSK, GS, GWW, GDOT, HON, HRL, ITW, ILMN, ISRG, RYT, PCEF, IWP, IJH, IBB, IWN, IYE, IJR, MBB, SHV, IEZ, SLV, GOVT, QUAL, VLUE, LEG, LAD, LITE, MDC, MIC, MGA, MU, MUSA, NEE, NVO, NUE, OKTA, ODFL, ORCL, PPG, PBCT, PFE, HYS, PNW, TROW, PG, PFPT, RTX, RGEN, SJNK, CRM, XLE, SHW, AOS, SDC, SPLK, SWK, SBUX, SYY, TSCO, TSC, UPS, VFC, MOAT, VIG, MGV, VEA, VEU, VWO, VDC, VHT, VTEB, VOO, VOT, VRTX, V, VNT, WBA, WM, WMB, ACN, RE, PNR, FAX, ACHC, AAP, AMD, AKAM, ALLY, AEP, AEPPZ, AIG, AME, NLY, ANSS, ANTM, ARCB, ANET, AZPN, AVLR, AXON, BCSF, BLL, WRB, BIO, BLKB, BTZ, BKNG, BFAM, BR, BRO, BURL, CBOE, IGR, CHRW, CME, COG, CADE, COF, CG, CCL, CARR, CHGG, CHD, CIEN, CTXS, CGNX, CL, CAG, CPRT, CTVA, COUP, DHI, DTP, DXC, DELL, DXCM, DLTR, DPZ, UFS, EQT, HACK, MJ, ETY, EXG, ECHO, EIX, ETR, ENV, WTRG, EEFT, EXEL, FICO, FAST, FFIV, FAF, FRC, FBT, FDN, QCLN, FVD, CIBR, FEP, EMLP, HYLS, FV, FPE, LMBS, FLT, FTNT, FBHS, BEN, GDV, IT, GNRC, GE, GIS, QYLD, BOTZ, GSIE, GSLC, GBIL, GPK, GWRE, HALO, BTO, HQY, HEI.A, HP, HSY, HOLX, HMC, HUM, IAC, IPGP, IIPR, PODD, ICE, IP, INTU, IVC, RPG, PCY, TAN, BSJL, NVTA, IYT, IEF, IYJ, IYF, AAXJ, ICLN, SCZ, GVI, IEI, IAT, USMV, IXUS, IEFA, IEMG, IUSB, DGRO, IEUR, ICVT, J, KEYS, KMI, PHG, KHC, LH, LADR, LW, LVS, EL, LMNR, LYV, RAMP, MIN, MGM, MPLX, MMP, MANH, MPC, MKTX, MMC, MLM, MAS, MRCY, MCY, MCHP, TAP, MS, MSI, NFG, NHI, NNN, NEO, NRZ, NEEPP, NEEPP, NEP, NOA, NVDA, QQQX, NUVA, ORLY, OHI, OMCL, OKE, OMF, PRAH, PCRX, PANW, PZZA, PH, PKI, PSX, MINT, PDI, PAGP, POOL, PGEN, PRG, PLD, IGHG, NOBL, PSEC, PB, QLYS, RPM, RP, O, RSG, RMD, RVLV, RY, SPGI, GLD, SPEM, SPIB, SPYG, SPIP, MDY, JNK, SIVB, HSIC, SCHP, SMG, SE, XLY, XLF, XLI, XLC, SMTC, SRE, NOW, SHLX, SHOP, SIEN, SIRI, SITE, SJM, SOLN, SFM, STWD, STT, SYK, TMUS, TRGP, HQL, GIM, TER, TSLA, TTD, TMO, TW, TREX, TYL, USX, UBER, U, VLO, ANGL, VXUS, MGK, VOOV, VIGI, VDE, VFH, VIS, VGT, VAW, VTR, VBTX, VRSK, VTRS, VSDA, VST, VG, WMG, WCN, EMD, WU, WRK, WING, WDAY, XLNX, YUM, YUMC, ZTS, AMCR, TEAM, MIME, ASA, STE, ALC, CB, GRMN, UBS, WIX, ASML, NXPI,
- Reduced Positions: BIV, IAU, OEF, AMLP, IWC, ARCC, EWY, SPY, REGN, IYR, ALGN, DG, PDD, JPST, EQIX, JKH, ARKG, AVGO, SPLV, PTNQ, BND, VRSN, ATVI, CCI, STAY, HIG, JD, KMB, VUG, INFO, APH, ROAD, DHR, NEM, ABT, AMT, ADSK, CM, COP, COST, DIS, EGP, IHI, MNST, PYPL, PLL, CWB, TTWO, TGT, TRNO, TSN, VZ, VIAC, VMW, VMC, WY, AXTA, ETN, LIN, ADC, ALXN, CRMT, COLD, BCE, BX, CRWD, CUBE, DUK, EWBC, ENB, ELS, FR, GLPI, HOMB, IBM, IPG, INVH, IWB, MSCI, NTAP, PM, RF, SAFE, SCHW, SO, STOR, BSV, VICI, WELL, ARE, GOOG, AMH, BGS, OZK, BXP, BTI, CPT, C, STZ, COR, DISCA, DISCK, D, DKNG, DD, EBAY, ETSY, EXR, FDS, FDX, FCX, HR, HST, JBHT, HBAN, PBW, ACWV, IVV, AGG, IVW, IGM, IDU, IYW, IYK, IYM, HDV, KTOS, LTC, MCK, NGG, NXRT, JWN, NVS, OLLI, PNC, PTON, DOC, LDUR, PINS, PXD, PSTL, ROKU, RDS.B, SLG, KRE, XSD, SPG, LUV, TSM, TXN, TWTR, ULTA, UL, VOD, W, WRI, WFC, JCI, STX, SIG, GLOB, OEC, LYB, AGNC, AES, AMCX, ARKW, ABMD, BABA, LNT, ABC, BUD, AZN, AN, CDMO, BP, BWXT, BCPC, BK, BCS, BAX, BHE, BMRN, BLFS, TECH, BGT, BDJ, BCX, BXMT, BSX, BWG, BAM, CBRE, CDNS, CHY, CVGW, CWH, CAH, CTLT, CE, CRNC, CHTR, CHUY, XEC, CFG, CLH, CTR, UTF, CFX, CMA, CONN, CSGP, CUZ, CVET, CREE, CCK, CMI, CW, DCP, DTE, DXPE, DAR, DE, DEO, DLB, DCI, DORM, DSL, DBX, ELF, EMN, EVV, EFR, ETW, EA, ESRT, ECPG, ENLC, EQH, ESS, FNB, FDIS, FIS, FEYE, QQEW, FXN, FXO, FXL, FNX, FTSM, FIVN, FND, FL, FTS, FTAI, GATX, GDS, GWPH, GAB, GRX, GGZ, GEL, GPN, URA, GL, GGG, GTN, GH, HCA, HBI, HAS, HTA, PEAK, HUBG, IDXX, IMGN, INGR, DBC, SPHD, PGX, IONS, IXC, SOXX, IYG, IDV, ITB, IHF, FLOT, STIP, JBL, K, KEY, KIM, KSS, KTB, KR, LKQ, LRCX, LAMR, LSXMA, LSXMK, LGND, LLY, LNC, LGF.B, LULU, MTG, MGNI, MKL, MMS, MKC, MPW, MELI, MAA, AVO, MRNA, MHK, MDLZ, MRCC, MEG, NOV, NATI, NEOG, NYCB, NOK, NSC, DNOW, NUAN, NEA, ORI, OTIS, OC, PPL, PRAA, PVH, PKG, PAYX, PENN, POR, POWI, PGR, PRO, PRLB, PEG, QRVO, QRTEA, RNG, ROST, RDS.A, RVT, BWX, XBI, XHB, SNY, SLB, XLV, XLP, XLU, SLAB, SFNC, SNAP, SON, SONY, SWN, PHYS, STAG, SU, SYF, TNDM, TPR, TRP, HQH, TDOC, TU, TRI, TKR, USFD, UNIT, UNM, MOTI, MGC, VPL, VOX, VRNS, VEEV, PPR, WPC, WEC, WSO, WDC, WES, WPM, DEM, INT, WH, WYNN, ZBH, ZS, AON, ICLR, APTV, SPOT, CYBR, KRNT, RCL,
- Sold Out: BFT.U, IGV, MIK, IPI, SMMC, CONE, MTSI, VCRA, WXC1, BL, ADTN, FIVE, SEDG, TPIC, NTNX, IGLB, AVTR, LSI, RBA, BLOK, HMSY, RPD, PTLC, WK, AIV, AIV, AAN, BKI, ALRM, STNE, SNOW, IAA, AM, TDW, LASR, THO, AJG, BHP, CCJ, EV, FCFS, HAL, HCSG, ONB, PEGA, RIO, TFX, PCTY, MUA, MVF, NFJ, EHTH, G, APPS, LOPE, SPSC, NGL, ZNGA, CTT,
These are the top 5 holdings of STEPHENS INC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 939,694 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 2,072,996 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.99%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 2,636,154 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.49%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 953,994 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 766,204 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.55%
Stephens Inc initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $44 and $67.54, with an estimated average price of $57.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 603,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.75 and $47.82, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 142,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 91,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $51.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 62,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 124,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.54 and $127.56, with an estimated average price of $120.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 68.49%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 2,636,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,072,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 64.17%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 399,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.61%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 59.70%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 581,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 433,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $17.77.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.Sold Out: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.Sold Out: Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Intrepid Potash Inc. The sale prices were between $22.31 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $29.59.Sold Out: South Mountain Merger Corp (SMMC)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in South Mountain Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $17.46, with an estimated average price of $16.84.Sold Out: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.91 and $68.87, with an estimated average price of $62.08.
