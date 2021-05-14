Logo
Stephens Inc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pulmonx Corp, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares S&P 100 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stephens Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pulmonx Corp, Chevron Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephens Inc . As of 2021Q1, Stephens Inc owns 1197 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STEPHENS INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stephens+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STEPHENS INC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 939,694 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 2,072,996 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.99%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 2,636,154 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.49%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 953,994 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 766,204 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.55%
New Purchase: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)

Stephens Inc initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $44 and $67.54, with an estimated average price of $57.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 603,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX)

Stephens Inc initiated holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.75 and $47.82, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 142,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Stephens Inc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 91,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Stephens Inc initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $51.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 62,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Stephens Inc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 124,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

Stephens Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.54 and $127.56, with an estimated average price of $120.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Stephens Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 68.49%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 2,636,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Stephens Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,072,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Stephens Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 64.17%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 399,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Stephens Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.61%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Stephens Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 59.70%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 581,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Stephens Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 433,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)

Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $17.77.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Stephens Inc sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Sold Out: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Stephens Inc sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.

Sold Out: Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI)

Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Intrepid Potash Inc. The sale prices were between $22.31 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Sold Out: South Mountain Merger Corp (SMMC)

Stephens Inc sold out a holding in South Mountain Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $17.46, with an estimated average price of $16.84.

Sold Out: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Stephens Inc sold out a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.91 and $68.87, with an estimated average price of $62.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of STEPHENS INC . Also check out:

1. STEPHENS INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. STEPHENS INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STEPHENS INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STEPHENS INC keeps buying
