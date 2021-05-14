Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc Buys Warner Music Group Corp, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Blackbaud Inc, Sells StepStone Group Inc, Skillz Inc, Intel Corp

Investment company Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Warner Music Group Corp, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Blackbaud Inc, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I, Gores Technology Partners II Inc, sells StepStone Group Inc, Skillz Inc, Intel Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, GoodRx Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 4,301,997 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 1,404,481 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 2,565,343 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 3,107,340 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 3,314,385 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.31%

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackbaud Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.16 and $78.99, with an estimated average price of $69.12. The stock is now traded at around $69.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 297,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Gores Technology Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 76.31%. The purchase prices were between $31.91 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 3,314,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 83.59%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 94,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 205.33%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 235,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in StepStone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $35.26.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $23.24, with an estimated average price of $18.83.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.