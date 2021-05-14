Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc Buys Warner Music Group Corp, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Blackbaud Inc, Sells StepStone Group Inc, Skillz Inc, Intel Corp

- New Purchases: SRNGU, BLKB, LGACU, GTPBU, LMACU, GTPAU, AGCB, SLAMU, LLY, IAC,
- Added Positions: WMG, FOCS, MSFT, JPST, MMP, CERN, VWO, CCI, VEA, JNJ, BND, SHYG, BRK.B, AMZN, PDBC, CQP, VNQ, VTI, EMB, VNQI, IEFA, VWOB, SUSA, SJNK, IAU, SCHZ, SCHP, SCHH, RWX, HYG, IGSB, V, ADP,
- Reduced Positions: SKLZ, INTC, GDRX, GSAH.U, AONE.U, FCACU, NTRS, TFX, UPS, HAACU, AGG, FLOT, SPSB, XOM, SYY, WMT, SPY, GOOG, SLQD, CTAS, BWX, CAT, EMLP, GLD, VCSH, PG, AAPL, JNK, VIGI, VIG, STIP, CVX, FDX, GE, SCHE, MUB, WFC, IGOV, GOOGL, JPM, PFE, EFAV, EEMV, UNP,
- Sold Out: STEP, CCIV.U, IPV.U, CSCO, CL,
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 4,301,997 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 1,404,481 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 2,565,343 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 3,107,340 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 3,314,385 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.31%
Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)
Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackbaud Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.16 and $78.99, with an estimated average price of $69.12. The stock is now traded at around $69.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 297,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I (LGACU)
Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gores Technology Partners II Inc (GTPBU)
Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACU)
Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gores Technology Partners Inc (GTPAU)
Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Gores Technology Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 76.31%. The purchase prices were between $31.91 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 3,314,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 83.59%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 94,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 205.33%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 235,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: StepStone Group Inc (STEP)
Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in StepStone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $35.26.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)
Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.Sold Out: InterPrivate Acquisition Corp (IPV.U)
Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $23.24, with an estimated average price of $18.83.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.
