Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc Buys Warner Music Group Corp, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Blackbaud Inc, Sells StepStone Group Inc, Skillz Inc, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Warner Music Group Corp, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Blackbaud Inc, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I, Gores Technology Partners II Inc, sells StepStone Group Inc, Skillz Inc, Intel Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, GoodRx Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FAIRVIEW CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fairview+capital+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FAIRVIEW CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 4,301,997 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  2. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 1,404,481 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  3. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 2,565,343 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  4. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 3,107,340 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  5. Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 3,314,385 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.31%
New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Blackbaud Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.16 and $78.99, with an estimated average price of $69.12. The stock is now traded at around $69.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 297,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I (LGACU)

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gores Technology Partners II Inc (GTPBU)

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACU)

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gores Technology Partners Inc (GTPAU)

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Gores Technology Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 76.31%. The purchase prices were between $31.91 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 3,314,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 83.59%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 94,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 205.33%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 235,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: StepStone Group Inc (STEP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in StepStone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $35.26.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.

Sold Out: InterPrivate Acquisition Corp (IPV.U)

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $23.24, with an estimated average price of $18.83.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of FAIRVIEW CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

