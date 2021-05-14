Swiss Re Ltd Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF

Zurich, V8, based Investment company Swiss Re Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swiss Re Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Swiss Re Ltd owns 2 stocks with a total value of $7 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of SWISS RE LTD. Also check out:
1. SWISS RE LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. SWISS RE LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SWISS RE LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SWISS RE LTD keeps buying
- New Purchases: ESGD,
For the details of SWISS RE LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swiss+re+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SWISS RE LTD
- iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 53,490 shares, 58.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 37,750 shares, 41.36% of the total portfolio.
Swiss Re Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 58.64%. The holding were 53,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of SWISS RE LTD. Also check out:
1. SWISS RE LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. SWISS RE LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SWISS RE LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SWISS RE LTD keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment