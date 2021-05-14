Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, Sells PG&E Corp, PG&E Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: CHK, VIAC, XEC, GRSV, CNSL, OCDX, VICI, TME, GTES, SUI, SRNGU, FTCH, AGCB, LMACU, TDUP,
- Sold Out: PCGU, PCG, PLTR, OAS, SHOP, CHWY, CRK, OSH,
For the details of Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anchorage+capital+group%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,500,000 shares, 62.19% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,500,000 shares, 20.80% of the total portfolio.
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 1,823,057 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 1,200,000 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 550,000 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 1,823,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $53.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.78 and $7.2, with an estimated average price of $5.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 3,079,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCGU)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $104.84 and $122, with an estimated average price of $114.69.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.Sold Out: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66.
