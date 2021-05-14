Shenkman Capital Management Inc Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, Sells Amplify Energy Corp

New Purchases: CHK,

New York, NY, based Investment company Shenkman Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, sells Amplify Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Shenkman Capital Management Inc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $8 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

California Resources Corp (CRC) - 141,598 shares, 42.35% of the total portfolio. Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 53,369 shares, 39.41% of the total portfolio. Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 19,074 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHKEZ.WS) - 21,880 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHKEL.WS) - 12,156 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio.

Shenkman Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.29%. The holding were 19,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shenkman Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Amplify Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $1.27 and $4, with an estimated average price of $2.66.