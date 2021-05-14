Shenkman Capital Management Inc Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, Sells Amplify Energy Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Shenkman Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, sells Amplify Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Shenkman Capital Management Inc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $8 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of SHENKMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. SHENKMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SHENKMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SHENKMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SHENKMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
For the details of SHENKMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shenkman+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SHENKMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- California Resources Corp (CRC) - 141,598 shares, 42.35% of the total portfolio.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 53,369 shares, 39.41% of the total portfolio.
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 19,074 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHKEZ.WS) - 21,880 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio.
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHKEL.WS) - 12,156 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio.
Shenkman Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.29%. The holding were 19,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY)
Shenkman Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Amplify Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $1.27 and $4, with an estimated average price of $2.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of SHENKMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. SHENKMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SHENKMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SHENKMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SHENKMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment