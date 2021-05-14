Castle Hook Partners LP Buys CF Industries Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Bank Bradesco SA

- New Purchases: CF, GOOG, MA, EXPE, MT, MGM, CMA, RL, VALE, HEC, ZM, SSPK, INSM, PCH, ISOS.U, SRNGU, TWLO, PRPC.U, BIGC, IQ, OPCH, NOMD, DISAU, VRT, PDOT.U, GTPBU, GTPAU, RRD,
- Added Positions: SNAP, BILL,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AVTR, COF, CRWD, NOW, STNE, SHOP, TMO, PINS, FCX, ICE,
- Sold Out: AMZN, BBD, ITUB, LVS, IBN, HDB, MTCH, PLAN, ALK, RIO, DAL, LEN, KRC, NET, COLD, RCL, BCEL, SCPL,
- CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 1,798,294 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 3,879,804 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,223,322 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 28,801 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,729,886 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62%
Castle Hook Partners LP initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 1,798,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Castle Hook Partners LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 28,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Castle Hook Partners LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 146,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Castle Hook Partners LP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 237,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)
Castle Hook Partners LP initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 1,315,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Castle Hook Partners LP initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 978,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Castle Hook Partners LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)
Castle Hook Partners LP sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.23.Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Castle Hook Partners LP sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.19.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Castle Hook Partners LP sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.Sold Out: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)
Castle Hook Partners LP sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.32 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $16.37.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Castle Hook Partners LP sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.
