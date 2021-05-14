Logo
Castle Hook Partners LP Buys CF Industries Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Bank Bradesco SA

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Castle Hook Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys CF Industries Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, Expedia Group Inc, ArcelorMittal SA, sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Bank Bradesco SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Avantor Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Castle Hook Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Castle Hook Partners LP owns 46 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Castle Hook Partners LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/castle+hook+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Castle Hook Partners LP
  1. CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 1,798,294 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 3,879,804 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  3. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,223,322 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 28,801 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,729,886 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62%
New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Castle Hook Partners LP initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 1,798,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Castle Hook Partners LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 28,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Castle Hook Partners LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 146,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Castle Hook Partners LP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 237,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Castle Hook Partners LP initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 1,315,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Castle Hook Partners LP initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 978,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Castle Hook Partners LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)

Castle Hook Partners LP sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.23.

Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Castle Hook Partners LP sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.19.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Castle Hook Partners LP sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Sold Out: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Castle Hook Partners LP sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.32 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Castle Hook Partners LP sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Castle Hook Partners LP. Also check out:

