Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Tiffany, Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd, Cronos Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells Tiffany, Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd, Cronos Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. owns 268 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mine+%26+arao+wealth+creation+%26+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 82,717 shares, 17.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 52,957 shares, 14.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
  3. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 48,812 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,008 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
  5. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 97,351 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.80%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $104.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $44.69, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $141.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 97,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 328.19%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 26.19%. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $126.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1878.39%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1050.68%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd (ETY)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $12.5.

Sold Out: Cronos Group Inc (CRON)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Cronos Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.52 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $10.62.

Sold Out: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC.. Also check out:

1. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

