Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Tiffany, Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd, Cronos Group Inc

- New Purchases: IWD, BMBL, BYND, PTON, HE, DASH, GME, PLUG, DAL, SNAP, ROKU, UBER, AI,
- Added Positions: BND, DVY, AGG, SDY, IEFA, SPY, IEMG, AAPL, T, CCI, AMZN, TIP, V, KO, IVV, RKT, HYG, IWR, GOOG, MRK, VZ, VEU, IJR, IJK, XLK, ICF, MSFT, IWY, AMT, GLD, SQ, TSLA, IWX, SLG, GILD, ALK,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, WFC, CVX, CLX, MDT, VTRS, RNG, XLP, BAX, CAT, F, HD, IMGN, SPLV, USMV,
- Sold Out: TIF, ETY, CRON, XOM, IUSB, FTV, USIG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 82,717 shares, 17.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 52,957 shares, 14.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 48,812 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,008 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 97,351 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.80%
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $160.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $104.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 467 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE)
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $44.69, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $141.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 97,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 328.19%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 26.19%. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $126.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1878.39%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1050.68%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd (ETY)
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $12.5.Sold Out: Cronos Group Inc (CRON)
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Cronos Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.52 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $10.62.Sold Out: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99.
