Founders Financial Securities Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Founders Financial Securities Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Towson, MD, based Investment company Founders Financial Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Financial Securities Llc. As of 2021Q1, Founders Financial Securities Llc owns 235 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+financial+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 827,338 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 492,901 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.12%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 154,637 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 255,909 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 304,464 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.67%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $106.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 68,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 118,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $43.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 39,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO)

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.69 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $83.5. The stock is now traded at around $103.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $95.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.98%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $122.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 67,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.31%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 64,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 31,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.05%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 46,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 67,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC. Also check out:

1. FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider