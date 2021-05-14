Founders Financial Securities Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging

New Purchases: VLUE, SPDW, SPSM, TQQQ, UPRO, IJJ, IJS, IJT, ANGL, FXR, NKE, SOXX, NXPI, IWF, AGGY, RDVY, PEP, PSLV, SCHD, VMW, AFL, ALC, AAP, DE, BXP, TEAM, TSCO, ABNB, WEC, WDAY, OSK, PYPL, NSC, PM, MRNA, LB, CGC,

VLUE, SPDW, SPSM, TQQQ, UPRO, IJJ, IJS, IJT, ANGL, FXR, NKE, SOXX, NXPI, IWF, AGGY, RDVY, PEP, PSLV, SCHD, VMW, AFL, ALC, AAP, DE, BXP, TEAM, TSCO, ABNB, WEC, WDAY, OSK, PYPL, NSC, PM, MRNA, LB, CGC, Added Positions: DVY, RSP, IVV, IJH, SPYV, AAPL, MSFT, IEF, AMZN, IJR, NOBL, REGL, MDY, O, MMM, PG, BRK.B, COST, JPM, DIS, FB, KO, VHT, V, WFC, CAT, NVDA, SBUX, JNJ, CWB, UNH, EWJ, ORCL, QCOM, SRLN, HD, MCD, BAC, ECL, IGIB, GLD, SYK, XLK, UNP, UPS, HYLB, ZTS, ADBE, AMGN, CVX, IEFA, LIN, MRK, MDLZ, NEE, SPAB, UBER, U, BABA, AIG, ASML, BDX, AVGO, CSCO, CMCSA, ENB, EQIX, FIS, INFO, AAXJ, MUB, IHI, MNST, PANW, PNC, PPG, CRM, SPLK, TMO, TRV, ULTA, GWW, WMT, WM, WMB, AKAM, AMT, APTV, BA, BMY, EIX, F, HII, INTC, IP, ISRG, SLV, IGV, LMT, MKC, MDT, MET, NOC, PFE, SHW, XLP, USB, GDX, VOO, VZ, VFC, VMC, ABT, ALL, ARKG, ESS, MA, SRE,

DVY, RSP, IVV, IJH, SPYV, AAPL, MSFT, IEF, AMZN, IJR, NOBL, REGL, MDY, O, MMM, PG, BRK.B, COST, JPM, DIS, FB, KO, VHT, V, WFC, CAT, NVDA, SBUX, JNJ, CWB, UNH, EWJ, ORCL, QCOM, SRLN, HD, MCD, BAC, ECL, IGIB, GLD, SYK, XLK, UNP, UPS, HYLB, ZTS, ADBE, AMGN, CVX, IEFA, LIN, MRK, MDLZ, NEE, SPAB, UBER, U, BABA, AIG, ASML, BDX, AVGO, CSCO, CMCSA, ENB, EQIX, FIS, INFO, AAXJ, MUB, IHI, MNST, PANW, PNC, PPG, CRM, SPLK, TMO, TRV, ULTA, GWW, WMT, WM, WMB, AKAM, AMT, APTV, BA, BMY, EIX, F, HII, INTC, IP, ISRG, SLV, IGV, LMT, MKC, MDT, MET, NOC, PFE, SHW, XLP, USB, GDX, VOO, VZ, VFC, VMC, ABT, ALL, ARKG, ESS, MA, SRE, Reduced Positions: VIG, QUAL, SPYG, SPEM, BND, AGG, VEA, USMV, TOTL, USHY, EMB, BOND, FIXD, IWM, QQQ, IEMG, EFAV, SPMD, FVD, FDN, PACW, XSLV, SPY, MTUM, LQD, DOCU, ARKW, FTCS, PFF, TXN, FDX, SHOP, SQ, ABBV, TAN, IWR, JPST, PKO, XOM, TDOC, VTI, SHY, SASR, PEG, SRVR, HTD, IGSB, IBM, QTEC, T, FXL, TSLA, FXD, UL, FNI, BICK, VYM,

VIG, QUAL, SPYG, SPEM, BND, AGG, VEA, USMV, TOTL, USHY, EMB, BOND, FIXD, IWM, QQQ, IEMG, EFAV, SPMD, FVD, FDN, PACW, XSLV, SPY, MTUM, LQD, DOCU, ARKW, FTCS, PFF, TXN, FDX, SHOP, SQ, ABBV, TAN, IWR, JPST, PKO, XOM, TDOC, VTI, SHY, SASR, PEG, SRVR, HTD, IGSB, IBM, QTEC, T, FXL, TSLA, FXD, UL, FNI, BICK, VYM, Sold Out: IJK, IVW, IYM, PGX, FSLY, TLT, ALXN, MELI, AYX, ROKU, STNE, FCX, LHX, MRVL, TTD, GE,

Towson, MD, based Investment company Founders Financial Securities Llc Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Financial Securities Llc. As of 2021Q1, Founders Financial Securities Llc owns 235 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+financial+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 827,338 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 492,901 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.12% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 154,637 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 255,909 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 304,464 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.67%

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $106.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 68,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 118,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $43.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 39,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.69 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $83.5. The stock is now traded at around $103.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $95.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.98%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $122.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 67,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.31%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 64,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 31,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.05%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 46,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 67,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.