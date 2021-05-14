Logo
Cipher Capital LP Buys Chubb, Activision Blizzard Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Sells Danaher Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Cipher Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Chubb, Activision Blizzard Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Nike Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, sells Danaher Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Prologis Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cipher Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Cipher Capital LP owns 486 stocks with a total value of $854 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cipher Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cipher+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cipher Capital LP
  1. Chubb Ltd (CB) - 56,891 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 93,435 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. CMS Energy Corp (CMS) - 135,306 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 104,349 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.53%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 59,946 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Cipher Capital LP initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $170.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 56,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Cipher Capital LP initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 93,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Cipher Capital LP initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 135,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Cipher Capital LP initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $167.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 49,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Cipher Capital LP initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 59,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Cipher Capital LP initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 98,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Cipher Capital LP added to a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc by 818.41%. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $36.82. The stock is now traded at around $35.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 196,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Cipher Capital LP added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 421.46%. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $89.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 86,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Cipher Capital LP added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 187.77%. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 101,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Paper Co (IP)

Cipher Capital LP added to a holding in International Paper Co by 952.34%. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 95,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Cipher Capital LP added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 246.56%. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $166.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 39,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Cipher Capital LP added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 166.58%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $118.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 65,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Cipher Capital LP sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Cipher Capital LP sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cipher Capital LP sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Cipher Capital LP sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Cipher Capital LP sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Cipher Capital LP sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cipher Capital LP. Also check out:

1. Cipher Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cipher Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cipher Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cipher Capital LP keeps buying
