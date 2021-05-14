Cipher Capital LP Buys Chubb, Activision Blizzard Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Sells Danaher Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: CB, ATVI, CMS, NKE, ZBH, MS, ICE, GD, KDP, KMX, BSX, MU, BAC, LRCX, PCAR, BERY, BK, DRE, GS, HRL, CPRT, DRI, WEC, ARE, VIAC, CHRW, EMN, JNPR, WDC, DLTR, APH, CMI, ORCL, COP, SBUX, SCCO, HUN, VRNT, VSH, PYPL, HSY, FRC, CMCSA, MTCH, JPM, NSC, TMO, VVV, ALC, LUV, TOL, GGG, MSI, VICI, COG, GDDY, FND, FLEX, TWNK, LW, SONO, EXPE, DEA, BKR, MDB, CRWD, BF.B, CAH, WELL, SUI, BURL, PSTG, ADSK, CFFN, MPW, TENB, TSEM, WLK, MIME, PAGS, SCHW, LPSN, SIRI, TTWO, HBI, ENB, NDAQ, X, UNM, RGA, SLB, SBGI, STAG, VER, DD, NTR, SNBR, URI, MWA, PANW, GOOGL, KRC, O, SSRM, WERN, HTA, HES, EAT, LOGI, SLG, PRLB, DOC, ADM, CTAS, CUZ, MAA, NI, ES, PKI, ROST, RCL, QTWO, VNE, AES, CSCO, MDU, TXN, WAFD, BGS, SPOT, ABR, CCL, IMO, MET, PNC, SFNC, SJI, UHS, BR, FLT, PSX, COST, GIL, NWBI, XPER, VNO, ULTA, AQN, ETSY, PLNT, AEE, EA, OVV, FRT, MKSI, RCI, TGT, UGI, CLNE, AG, GNL, PK, AXP, AVB, CIEN, HP, RMD, ROP, KAR, PBA, PFPT, TPH, BOOT, WSC, PGNY, ADC, XRAY, ODFL, THC, VRNS, SMPL, BRKS, BRO, CM, DENN, FLS, LXP, NRG, NJR, OTEX, PCH, SFL, TEX, RIG, WSFS, SATS, RPAI, FIVE, AKR, ARCC, CPA, PGR, SLGN, SHOO, AXON, INFN, MAG, APPS, FAF, CHEF, TRUP, STOR, BJ, DELL, MTOR, OZK, CVBF, CINF, CDE, OI, AVNT, RPM, SWX, UNFI, WAL, GBDC, WDAY, EQX, BRX, VNOM, FNKO, SPT, COF, PRDO, DCI, EXTR, IMAX, CNR, NATI, NYCB, ORA, ROK, SWBI, RBBN, SSYS, TTC, TRN, DEI, WPRT, PDM, MXL, CMRE, NMFC, TMHC, IQV, ZS, ETRN, ADP, BDN, CENX, HL, KRG, FI, DOMO, FOCS, MCF, RWT, EXK,

New York, NY, based Investment company Cipher Capital LP Current Portfolio ) buys Chubb, Activision Blizzard Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Nike Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, sells Danaher Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Prologis Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cipher Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Cipher Capital LP owns 486 stocks with a total value of $854 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chubb Ltd (CB) - 56,891 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 93,435 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. New Position CMS Energy Corp (CMS) - 135,306 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 104,349 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.53% Nike Inc (NKE) - 59,946 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cipher Capital LP initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $170.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 56,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cipher Capital LP initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 93,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cipher Capital LP initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 135,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cipher Capital LP initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $167.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 49,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cipher Capital LP initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 59,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cipher Capital LP initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 98,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cipher Capital LP added to a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc by 818.41%. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $36.82. The stock is now traded at around $35.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 196,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cipher Capital LP added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 421.46%. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $89.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 86,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cipher Capital LP added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 187.77%. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 101,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cipher Capital LP added to a holding in International Paper Co by 952.34%. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 95,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cipher Capital LP added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 246.56%. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $166.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 39,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cipher Capital LP added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 166.58%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $118.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 65,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cipher Capital LP sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Cipher Capital LP sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.

Cipher Capital LP sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Cipher Capital LP sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Cipher Capital LP sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Cipher Capital LP sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.