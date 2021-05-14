Logo
Financial Advisory Group Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Financial Advisory Group (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Coupang Inc, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisory Group. As of 2021Q1, Financial Advisory Group owns 72 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Advisory Group's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advisory+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Advisory Group
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 145,666 shares, 15.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.46%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 157,926 shares, 15.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7936.95%
  3. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 1,145,306 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
  4. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 87,772 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 360,896 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15%
New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Towne Bank (TOWN)

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in Towne Bank. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $32.27, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $33.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7936.95%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.4%. The holding were 157,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 100.40%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $194.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 50,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.35%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 139,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Financial Advisory Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Financial Advisory Group sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Financial Advisory Group sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Financial Advisory Group sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Financial Advisory Group sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Advisory Group. Also check out:

1. Financial Advisory Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Advisory Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Advisory Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Advisory Group keeps buying
