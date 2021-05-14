Logo
Ancora Advisors, LLC Buys Kohl's Corp, OneSpan Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Sells MTS Systems Corp, Darling Ingredients Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cleveland, X1, based Investment company Ancora Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kohl's Corp, OneSpan Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Eastman Chemical Co, Blucora Inc, sells MTS Systems Corp, Darling Ingredients Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Citi Trends Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ancora Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ancora Advisors, LLC owns 1471 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ancora Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ancora+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ancora Advisors, LLC
  1. Kohl's Corp (KSS) - 3,317,123 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.16%
  2. Forward Air Corp (FWRD) - 1,753,799 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.33%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 312,095 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.28%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 641,015 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 239,266 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11%
New Purchase: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $98.35 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $128.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 133,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $34.59. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 159,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CF Bankshares Inc (CFBK)

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CF Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $18.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 252,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 235,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ModivCare Inc (MODV)

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO)

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.68 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 92.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 3,317,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: OneSpan Inc (OSPN)

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in OneSpan Inc by 109864.51%. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $24.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 901,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 195.55%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $69.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 483,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blucora Inc (BCOR)

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blucora Inc by 102.09%. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $17.97, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,637,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 55.72%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 304,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 94372.19%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 159,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pason Systems Inc (PSYTF)

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pason Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $6.16 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $7.22.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Sold Out: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The sale prices were between $29.86 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $31.7.

Sold Out: Zagg Inc (ZAGG)

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zagg Inc. The sale prices were between $4.11 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.21.

Sold Out: Synnex Corp (SNX)

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Synnex Corp. The sale prices were between $80.4 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $93.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ancora Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Ancora Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ancora Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ancora Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ancora Advisors, LLC keeps buying
