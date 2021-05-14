Ancora Advisors, LLC Buys Kohl's Corp, OneSpan Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Sells MTS Systems Corp, Darling Ingredients Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Cleveland, X1, based Investment company Ancora Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Kohl's Corp, OneSpan Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Eastman Chemical Co, Blucora Inc, sells MTS Systems Corp, Darling Ingredients Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Citi Trends Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ancora Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ancora Advisors, LLC owns 1471 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kohl's Corp (KSS) - 3,317,123 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.16% Forward Air Corp (FWRD) - 1,753,799 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.33% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 312,095 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 641,015 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 239,266 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11%

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $98.35 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $128.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 133,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $34.59. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 159,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CF Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $18.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 252,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 235,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.68 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 92.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 3,317,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in OneSpan Inc by 109864.51%. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $24.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 901,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 195.55%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $69.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 483,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blucora Inc by 102.09%. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $17.97, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,637,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 55.72%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 304,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 94372.19%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 159,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pason Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $6.16 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $7.22.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The sale prices were between $29.86 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $31.7.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zagg Inc. The sale prices were between $4.11 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.21.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Synnex Corp. The sale prices were between $80.4 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $93.32.