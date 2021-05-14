Corsair Capital Management Llc Buys FG New America Acquisition Corp, Whole Earth Brands Inc, FinServ Acquisition Corp, Sells Danimer Scientific Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp

- New Purchases: FGNA, FREE, FSRVU, FSRV, IHC, LOKB, SLAMU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, NTIC, GTPBU, DFIN, GTPAU, PANW, GSL, BW, FLEX, FBC, SCVX, NEBC, BMTX,
- Sold Out: DNMR, VRT, WSC, IAC, GDDY, SPXC, IQV, MTCH, SPY, PSTH, CCX, CCX, INFO, AON, CHDN, VOYA, PRSP, MSFT, GSAH, WMB, CCX.U, GOOG, BRK.B, AAPL, LAUR, NATR, ECPG, BH, HMHC, NRZ, CCK, NVGS, APG, PCG, C, BERY, GLD, MS, STAR, SATS, LNG, LEAF, CUBI, CC, DFS, MSGS, SVSVU, GSAH.U, GVA, ATH, KKR, FNF, KAR, CHNG, ALLY, PRTY, LKQ, ENZ, GLNG, STT, FOUR, MSGE, CNX, BHF, RICK, PLYA, BFT, WPF, MFIN, BXRX, BBCP, AAIC, METC,
- Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 0 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 0 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 0 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 0 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA) - 0 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
Corsair Capital Management Llc initiated holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Whole Earth Brands Inc (FREE)
Corsair Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $14.56, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRVU)
Corsair Capital Management Llc initiated holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.8 and $22.54, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)
Corsair Capital Management Llc initiated holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Independence Holding Co (IHC)
Corsair Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Independence Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $37.76 and $44.12, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $44.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (LOKB)
Corsair Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Corsair Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88.Sold Out: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Corsair Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The sale prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21.Sold Out: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Corsair Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Corsair Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Corsair Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56.Sold Out: SPX Corp (SPXC)
Corsair Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SPX Corp. The sale prices were between $51.71 and $61.36, with an estimated average price of $56.89.
