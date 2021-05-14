Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Buys IHS Markit, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Coherent Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, BHP Group PLC, Front Yard Residential Corp

- New Purchases: COHR, SJR, TLND, WLTW, GNMK, CUB, HIGA, NSTD.U, CRHC, CLGX, NSTC.U, OACB, HYACU, HYACU, FPAC, FPAC, LIII.U, GNPK, APSG,
- Added Positions: INFO, ALXN, XLNX, RP, WORK,
- Reduced Positions: BBL,
- Sold Out: BEAT, RESI,
For the details of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sand+grove+capital+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,794,496 shares, 18.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 310.64%
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 1,067,391 shares, 17.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 295.33%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 980,339 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 156.59%
- RealPage Inc (RP) - 1,058,503 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 341.04%
- Coherent Inc (COHR) - 354,307 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.35%. The holding were 354,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.69%. The holding were 2,832,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Talend SA (TLND)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 555,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $264.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 106,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 992,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cubic Corp (CUB)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Cubic Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.84 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 284,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 310.64%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.71%. The holding were 1,794,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 295.33%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.73%. The holding were 1,067,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 156.59%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.74%. The holding were 980,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RealPage Inc (RP)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 341.04%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.45%. The holding were 1,058,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 73.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 1,786,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI)
Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $16.22.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP. Also check out:
1. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sand Grove Capital Management LLP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment