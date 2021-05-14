Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Buys IHS Markit, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Coherent Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, BHP Group PLC, Front Yard Residential Corp

New Purchases: COHR, SJR, TLND, WLTW, GNMK, CUB, HIGA, NSTD.U, CRHC, CLGX, NSTC.U, OACB, HYACU, HYACU, FPAC, FPAC, LIII.U, GNPK, APSG,

COHR, SJR, TLND, WLTW, GNMK, CUB, HIGA, NSTD.U, CRHC, CLGX, NSTC.U, OACB, HYACU, HYACU, FPAC, FPAC, LIII.U, GNPK, APSG, Added Positions: INFO, ALXN, XLNX, RP, WORK,

INFO, ALXN, XLNX, RP, WORK, Reduced Positions: BBL,

BBL, Sold Out: BEAT, RESI,

Investment company Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Current Portfolio ) buys IHS Markit, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Coherent Inc, Xilinx Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, sells BioTelemetry Inc, BHP Group PLC, Front Yard Residential Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP. As of 2021Q1, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owns 23 stocks with a total value of $958 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sand+grove+capital+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,794,496 shares, 18.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 310.64% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 1,067,391 shares, 17.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 295.33% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 980,339 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 156.59% RealPage Inc (RP) - 1,058,503 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 341.04% Coherent Inc (COHR) - 354,307 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.35%. The holding were 354,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.69%. The holding were 2,832,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 555,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $264.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 106,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 992,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Cubic Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.84 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 284,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 310.64%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.71%. The holding were 1,794,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 295.33%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.73%. The holding were 1,067,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 156.59%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.74%. The holding were 980,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 341.04%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.45%. The holding were 1,058,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 73.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 1,786,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $16.22.