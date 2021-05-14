Logo
Greenbrook TMS Reports First Quarter Operational and Financial Results

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX: GTMS, NASDAQ: GBNH) (Greenbrook or the Company), today announced its first quarter 2021 (Q1 2021) operational and financial results. All values in this news release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.



FIRST QUARTER 2021 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





  • New patient starts increased by 19% to 1,583 as compared to the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2020) and 11% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4 2020).





  • Treatment volumes decreased by 4% to 52,126 as compared to Q4 2020 due to typical seasonal factors, amplified by harsh winter weather in parts of the United States. Despite these factors, Greenbrook managed year-over-year growth of 9% as compared to Q1 2020.





  • Consultations performed, an important performance indicator for the Company, increased by 52% as compared to Q1 2020, which points to encouraging prospects for the remainder of 2021.





  • Quarterly revenue increased by 14% to $11.3 million as compared to Q4 2020 and decreased by 1% compared to Q1 2020. This is despite a series of significant weather events, which led to temporary closures of many of the Companys TMS centers (TMS Centers).





  • Q1 2021 resulted in an entity-wide regional operating loss of $1.5 million as compared to an entity-wide regional operating loss of $2.1 million in Q4 2020 and entity-wide regional operating income of $0.7 million in Q1 2020.





  • Implemented the Spravato (esketamine nasal spray) pilot program at select TMS Centers to treat adults with treatment-resistant depression and depressive symptoms in adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) with suicidal thoughts or actions. Based on the promising findings from the pilot program, the Company expects to expand its offering of Spravato to an additional 5-6 TMS Centers, for a total of 10-12 TMS Centers offering Spravato.





  • Added three newly active TMS Centers during Q1 2021, with an additional nine TMS Centers in development, bringing the total Company network to 128 TMS Centers as at March 31, 2021, representing an increase of 3% as compared to Q1 2020.





Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greenbrook commented:



We are very pleased with our start to 2021, with a return in consolidated revenue to pre-COVID-19 levels in Q1 2021. We experienced record monthly highs in new patient starts and treatment volumes in March 2021 despite temporary closures of some of our TMS Centers due to significant weather events in the first half of the quarter, and the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe the improved operational performance in March 2021 positions us well for a strong second quarter. We have also successfully rolled-out the SpravatoPilot Program, building on our long-term business plan of utilizing our TMS Centers as platforms for the delivery of innovative treatments to patients suffering from MDD and other mental health disorders, and we look forward to making this treatment option available at additional centers.



SELECTED FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS (1)





Selected Financial Results





(US$)





Q1 2021





Q1 2020





Total revenue





11,313,175





11,420,502





Regional operating income (loss)





(1,492,118)





739,796





Loss before income taxes





(7,836,166)





(4,240,797)





Loss for the year and comprehensive loss





(7,836,166)





(4,240,797)





Loss attributable to the common shareholders of Greenbrook





(7,626,554)





(4,158,274)





Net loss per share (basic and diluted)(2)





(0.56)





(0.39)





________





Notes:





(1)





Please note that additional selected consolidated financial information can be found at the end of this press release.





(2)











On January 12, 2021, the shareholders of the Company approved a special resolution for an amendment to the Companys articles and authorized a consolidation (the Share Consolidation) of the Companys outstanding common shares (Common Shares) on the basis of a one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every five (5) pre-consolidation Common Shares. The Share Consolidation was completed on February 1, 2021. The Company has retrospectively presented net loss per share calculations reflecting the number of Common Shares outstanding after giving effect to the Share Consolidation.





Selected Operating Results











As at March 31,





As at March 31,





As at December 31,





(unaudited)





2021





2020





2020





Number of active TMS Centers(1)





119





110





116





Number of TMS Centers-in-development(2)





9





14





9





Total TMS Centers





128





124





125





Number of management regions





13





13





13





Number of TMS Devices installed





201





189





198





Number of regional personnel





317





302





305





Number of shared-services / corporate personnel(3)





49





47





49





Number of TMS providers(4)





116





117





117





Number of consultations performed(5)





3,591





2,360





11,305





Number of patient starts(5)





1,583





1,326





5,445





Number of treatments performed(5)





52,126





47,970





195,992





Average revenue per treatment(5)





$217





$238





$220





________





Notes:





(1)





Active TMS Centers represent TMS Centers that have performed billable TMS services.





(2)





TMS Centers-in-development represents TMS Centers that have committed to a space lease agreement and the development process is substantially complete.





(3)





Shared-services / corporate personnel is disclosed on a full-time equivalent basis. The Company utilizes part-time staff and consultants as a means of managing costs.





(4)





Represents physician partners that are involved in the provision of TMS therapy services from our TMS Centers.





(5)





Figure calculated for the applicable period ended.





For more information, please refer to the Managements Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (MD&A) and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. These documents will be available on the Companys website at www.greenbrooktms.com, under the Companys SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and under the Companys EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov.



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST



First Quarter Conference Call Details:



Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Erns Loubser, the Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, May 17, 2021 to discuss the financial results for the quarter.



Toll Free North America: 1-866-521-4909



Toronto: 647-427-2311



Webcast:



For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit:


www.greenbrooktms.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents.htm



For those that plan on accessing the conference call or webcast, please allow ample time prior to the call time.



Conference Call Replay:



Toll Free (North America): 1-800-585-8367



Toronto: 416-621-4642



Passcode: 6679987



The conference call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on May 17, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 17, 2021.



About Greenbrook TMS Inc.



Operating through 128 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 620,000 TMS treatments to over 17,000 patients struggling with depression.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information



Certain information in this press release, including with respect to the Companys future financial or operating performance and the Companys expectations regarding the expansion of the Spravato pilot program, constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as plans, targets, expects or does not expect, is expected, an opportunity exists, is positioned, estimates, intends, assumes, anticipates or does not anticipate or believes, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, might, will or will be taken, occur or be achieved. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent managements expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.



Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the Risk Factors section of the Companys current annual information form and in the Companys other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures



This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures including certain metrics specific to the industry in which we operate. These measures are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from managements perspective. Accordingly, these measures are not intended to represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to, loss attributable to the common shareholders of Greenbrook or other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS as measures of operating performance or operating cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. In addition to our results determined in accordance with IFRS, we use non-IFRS measures including, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-IFRS measures and industry metrics are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. See the Companys MD&A for a further discussion of these non-IFRS financial measures. Additionally, see the Companys MD&A, along with the Companys Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, for a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to loss attributable to the common shareholders of Greenbrook for each of the periods shown in the table below.



SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION





(US$)





Q1 2021





(unaudited)





Q1 2020





(unaudited)





Total revenue





11,313,175





11,420,502























Direct center and patient care costs





6,360,023





5,881,290





Regional employee compensation





2,986,315





2,526,190





Regional marketing expenses





1,984,621





867,102





Depreciation





1,474,334





1,406,124





Total direct center and regional costs





12,805,293





10,680,706





Regional operating income (loss)





(1,492,118)





739,796





Center development costs





280,433





229,507





Corporate employee compensation





2,886,584





2,623,430





Corporate marketing expenses





161,034





305,448





Other corporate, general and administrative expenses





1,668,464





947,618





Share-based compensation





205,970





109,405





Amortization





115,833





115,833





Interest expense





1,027,912





657,834





Interest income





(2,182)





(8,482)





Loss before income taxes





(7,836,166)





(4,240,797)





Income tax expense

















Loss for the period and comprehensive loss





(7,836,166)





(4,240,797)





Loss attributable to non-controlling interest





(209,612)





(82,523)





Loss attributable to the common shareholders of Greenbrook





(7,626,554)





(4,158,274)





Net loss per share (basic and diluted) (1)





(0.56)





(0.39)





________





Note:





(1)





The Company has retrospectively presented net loss per share calculations reflecting the number of Common Shares outstanding after giving effect to the Share Consolidation.





(US$)





Q1 2021





Q4 2020





Q3 2020





Q2 2020





Q1 2020





Q4 2019





Q3 2019





Q2 2019





(unaudited)





















































Revenue





11,313,175





9,913,552





12,006,570





9,788,555





11,420,502





12,536,671





8,459,103





8,082,559





Regional operating income (loss)(1)





(1,492,118)





(2,050,168)





967,584





(225,198)





739,796





2,056,836





770,813





1,002,166





Net loss attributable to common shareholders of Greenbrook





(7,626,554)





(8,391,630)





(7,636,132)





(9,477,505)





(4,158,274)





(7,034,356)





(3,431,009)





(2,874,092)





Adjusted EBITDA





(4,013,910)





(4,223,446)





(937,073)





(1,665,672)





(1,648,053)





(1,296,201)





(1,033,876)





(957,428)





Net loss per share Basic(2)





(0.56)





(0.60)





(0.57)





(0.76)





(0.39)





(0.62)





(0.31)





(0.28)





Net loss per share Diluted(2)





(0.56)





(0.60)





(0.57)





(0.76)





(0.39)





(0.62)





(0.31)





(0.28)



________



Notes:





(1)





Regional operating income (loss) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 has been updated to exclude amortization.





(2)





The Company has retrospectively presented net loss per share calculations reflecting the number of Common Shares outstanding after giving effect to the Share Consolidation.







View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005545/en/

