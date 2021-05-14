SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Dakota Territory Resource Corp.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. ("Dakota" or the "Company") (OTC: DTRC) in connection with the Company's proposed interested-party merger with JR Resources Corp. ("JR Resources), its largest shareholder. Under the terms of the merger agreement, JR Resources and the Company have incorporated a new company ("NewCo") that will acquire all of the outstanding securities of JR Resources and of the Company in exchange for securities of NewCo. Shareholders of JR Resources will receive a number of NewCo shares of common stock equal to their percentage shareholding in JR Resources multiplied by the 142,566,667 Dakota shares that JR Resources owns. Shareholders of the Company other than JR Resources will receive one share of common stock of NewCo for each share of common stock of Dakota that they hold.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Dakota's board acted in the best interest of Dakota's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of JR Resources, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Dakota public shareholders.

