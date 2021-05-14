Prem Watsa's Fairfax Buys H&R Block, Cuts Lumen

Fairfax Financial Holdings recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Led by founder and chairman Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio), Fairfax takes an investing approach that has its roots in Benjamin Graham and David Dodd's "Security Analysis" as well as the insurance float of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial). The firm focuses on growing marktomarket book value per share over the long term "by running Fairfax and its subsidiaries for the long term benefit of customers, employees, shareholders and the communities where we operate at the expense of short term profits if necessary." It also emphasizes maintaining strong financing for downside protection.

Based on its investing principles, the firm's top buys for the quarter were H&R Block Inc. ( HRB, Financial) and Merck & Co. Inc. ( MRK, Financial), while its top sells were Lumen Technologies Inc. ( LUMN, Financial) and MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. ( MCFT, Financial).

H&R Block

The firm established a new position of 770,894 shares in H&R Block Inc ( HRB, Financial), impacting the equity portfolio by 0.59%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $18.91.

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, H&R Block is an American tax preparation company that operates in the U.S., Canada and Australia. Its products and services are geared towards helping customers to file their taxes.

On May 14, shares of H&R Block traded around $24.55 for a market cap of $4.45 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 62.93. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is modestly undervalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.39 is lower than 66% of peers, but the Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9 suggests the company is financially stable. The three-year revenue growth rate is -2.1% and the three-year Ebitda growth rate is -32.1% as the company has struggled with the declining demand for personalized tax preparation services.

Merck

The firm increased its holding in Merck ( MRK, Financial) by 50,000 shares, or 40.68%, for a total stake of 172,900 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.27 during the quarter.

Merck is a pharmaceutical giant based in Kenilworth, New Jersey. Known as Merck Sharp & Dohme outside of the U.S. and Canada, the company focuses its research and production primarily on vaccines, oncology, infectious diseases and cardio-metabolic disorders.

On May 14, shares of Merck traded around $78.29 for a market cap of $198.23 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 28.38. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is modestly undervalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.22 is lower than 77% of industry peers, but the Altman Z-Score of 3.5 indicates the company is not likely in danger of facing liquidity issues. The return on invested capital is typically higher than the weighted average cost of capital, indicating the company is creating value as it grows.

Lumen Technologies

The firm reduced its Lumen Technologies ( LUMN, Financial) investment by 822,100 shares, or 36.58%, leaving a remaining investment of 1,425,000 shares. The trade impacted the equity portfolio by -0.35%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $12.41.

Lumen Technologies is an American telecommunications company headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana. Operating under the CenturyLink brand name, the company offers communications, network services, security, cloud solutions, voice and managed services.

On May 14, shares of Lumen Technologies traded around $14.43 for a market cap of $15.95 billion. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is modestly overvalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The interest coverage ratio of 2.25 shows that the company can cover its interest payments for now, but the Altman Z-Score of 0.33 suggests it could face liquidity issues in the next couple of years. The operating margin and net margin have been trending downwards over the decades to their recent values of -17.40% and -5.95%, respectively.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings

The firm also cut its investment in MasterCraft Boat Holdings ( MCFT, Financial) by 181,320 shares, or 9.7%, for a remaining holding of 1,687,145. The trade had a -0.20% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.72 during the quarter.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings designs, manufactures and sells recreational powerboats worldwide under the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara brand names. The Vonore, Tennessee-based company offers products in a variety of price ranges.

On May 14, shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings traded around $32.65 for a market cap of $618.73 million. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.13 is lower than 83% of peers, but the Piotroski F-Score of 4 out of 9 suggests financial stability. The ROIC has been in decline and recently dipped below the WACC, indicating struggles with profitability.

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter's end, the firm held 57 common stock positions valued at a total of $2.87 billion. During the quarter, the firm established eight new positions, sold out of 10 holdings and added to or reduced several other holdings for a turnover rate of 2%.

The top holdings were Atlas Corp. ( ATCO, Financial) with 47.52% of the equity portfolio, BlackBerry Ltd. ( BB, Financial) with 13.69% and Resolute Forest Products Inc. ( RFP, Financial) with 11.67%. In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in financial services, distantly followed by technology and basic materials.

Disclosure: Author owns no shares in any of the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Portfolio updates reflect only common stock positions as per the regulatory filings for the quarter in question and may not include changes made after the quarter ended.

