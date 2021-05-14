Logo
GAMCO Investors Buys Alphabet Inc, Intel Corp, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, National Beverage Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GAMCO Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Intel Corp, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, IHS Markit, Grupo Televisa SAB, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, National Beverage Corp, AMC Networks Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GAMCO Investors. As of 2021Q1, GAMCO Investors owns 899 stocks with a total value of $11.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Mario Gabelli 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mario+gabelli/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mario Gabelli
  1. Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 2,810,728 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.09%
  2. Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 1,972,499 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%
  3. GATX Corp (GATX) - 1,759,445 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46%
  4. CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 9,907,035 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  5. American Express Co (AXP) - 1,042,654 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
New Purchase: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV)


GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 751,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)


GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.29 and $53.29, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 127,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)


GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Perspecta Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 137,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)


GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $76.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 56,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP)


GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $27.758500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 135,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)


GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Magellan Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 76.04%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Intel Corp by 724.07%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 330,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc by 47.17%. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,986,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 603.03%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 144,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB by 33.22%. The purchase prices were between $7.38 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,740,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY)

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $100.37, with an estimated average price of $87.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 485,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Sold Out: Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI)

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $9.47.

Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68.

Sold Out: Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM)

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Foundation Building Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $19.23.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 79.32%. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. GAMCO Investors still held 178,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR)

GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc by 88.5%. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.83. The stock is now traded at around $32.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. GAMCO Investors still held 93,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)

GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in National Beverage Corp by 96.93%. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $90.76, with an estimated average price of $52.04. The stock is now traded at around $45.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. GAMCO Investors still held 14,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)

GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in AMC Networks Inc by 50.36%. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. GAMCO Investors still held 443,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 33.82%. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. GAMCO Investors still held 116,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mario Gabelli. Also check out:


1. Mario Gabelli's Undervalued Stocks

2. Mario Gabelli's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Mario Gabelli's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Mario Gabelli keeps buying
