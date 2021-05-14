GAMCO Investors Buys Alphabet Inc, Intel Corp, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, National Beverage Corp

- New Purchases: GRSV, BSY, TRMB, PRSP, LOPP, BEN, MGLN, GNMK, ZNTL, TEVA, CATM, EGOV, FPRX, GGRW, SNOW, TLND, WISH, ROKU, STAY, MIK, UL, PAND, GWPH, CHX, VOD, TER, TSM, SNA, ZM, KSU, FLIR, COHR, PTVCB, MRNA, CHNG, ACAC, WTRE, NEEPQ, GOAC, CRHC, AI, UFO, SVOK, IPVA.U, IPVF.U, LEGO, IPVIU, CPNG, ADP, FLY, ACLS, DVN, EXFO, SAP, SMTX, VSAT, GRA, SMTS, HWCC, GLUU, VMW, DOW, CRHM, LEA, AT, BKU, GMLP, WIFI, SYNC, PRAH, STIM, TLRY, TLRY, XM,
- Added Positions: GOOG, INTC, SBGI, INFO, TV, HY, CUB, MRK, MSGS, ARD, AGR, CMCSA, CVGI, FMX, GS, SJM, MIC, SPGI, NAV, NLOK, SBH, V, RP, APTV, ENR, UBER, GAN, ATVI, EMR, FMC, LBTYA, VTRS, SMP, UGI, WCN, VRM, PLD, EPAC, ALXN, AN, BDX, BMRN, CVGW, EQR, CLGX, GFI, HMSY, HSIC, MCS, MDT, ORCL, QRTEA, TMUS, KAR, NXPI, SPWH, LILA, LSXMA, WOW, JHG, CNNE, PS, FOX, MSGE, FLWS, MMM, ABB, ASML, AMZN, AMT, ABCB, AMGN, ADI, AMAT, BHLB, BLK, BAM, CMD, CSCO, CL, JCS, CTO, CPRT, CACC, CCK, CMI, DHR, DENN, D, EW, EL, FARM, FDX, FHI, FBNC, FLO, F, GBL, GRC, IAG, ILMN, AEGN, IP, ISRG, ISBC, KGC, SCX, LRCX, LMT, MXIM, MKC, NKE, OFIX, PCG, PH, PTEN, PGC, RDI, RNST, RUSHA, CRM, SASR, SHW, SLGN, SPG, SBUX, SRDX, TGT, TKR, UNP, VLGEA, WMT, GHC, XLNX, MOG.B, RDIB, LMNR, PRG, POR, MA, PGTI, GDL, IBKR, LLNW, SCOR, GRX, MSCI, GAU, STLA, CLNY, DG, VEON, IPHI, APO, SSSS, SPLP, GMED, ABBV, FWONA, BHR, BABA, NOMD, LTRPA, CZR, AXTA, FTAI, GKOS, LILAK, PJT, SILV, MGP, BALY, GTYH, AYX, CADE, PETQ, AQUA, SOGO, FOCS, SWI, CTVA, WORK, SDC, PLTR, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: HRI, VIAC, AJRD, TR, FIZZ, AMCX, PYPL, SSYS, SSP, GATX, PNM, SONY, WDR, IRDM, REZI, NPO, MLI, ASTE, CAKE, TGNA, IMKTA, JOE, VIACA, FBHS, CIR, CNS, DISCA, GFF, UNH, MWA, AME, DE, DBD, RHP, GEF, HAIN, HON, MYE, DIS, NOW, AZZ, AXP, BSET, BYD, CTS, CW, EPC, GGG, LYV, NFG, PNC, QCOM, SNV, TRN, WTS, IGT, XYL, AIR, T, AVID, BK, BC, MTRN, BG, CHDN, PRMW, CR, CUTR, DRQ, FOE, FFIC, FCX, INDT, HD, IEX, JPM, KAMN, LZB, LAWS, LORL, MDP, MTX, ROK, ROL, ROP, CKH, TISI, TMO, TG, TWIN, RUSHB, FB, HPE, GCP, BATRK, CCO, ADBE, ATI, AP, AAPL, ADM, BMI, BIDU, GOLD, CVS, CASY, CVCO, CHE, CBB, C, KO, COST, DEO, DCI, EGBN, DISH, EGO, NEE, FSS, FLS, GIS, GPC, HMY, HIG, HSKA, MTCH, ITT, IPG, IIN, JNJ, JCI, KMT, MDLZ, LVS, MTB, MTSC, MPX, MATW, MOD, MS, NVDA, NATH, ES, ODC, PKE, PKOH, PDCO, STL, QDEL, RES, RAVN, SXT, SIRI, SWX, STRT, TTWO, TDS, TXN, TXT, TYL, USM, RTX, VMI, VAR, WRB, WDFC, WM, WFC, WHG, ZBH, BELFA, BF.A, NEO, LEN.B, CSII, GTLS, MASI, DISCK, MSGN, ACHC, POST, ZTS, GOGO, TMST, LBRDK, NVTA, SQ, AFI, BATRA, LSXMK, VVV, BH.A, CRWD, SPY, AOS, ABT, AYI, A, APD, LNT, AMOT, ALL, HES, AEP, AIG, AMP, APA, ASH, BP, BLL, BAX, BBGI, BGFV, BHC, SAM, BPFH, BSX, BMY, BF.B, STCN, CMS, CSX, CPT, CPB, CPHC, CAT, LUMN, CVX, CI, CMA, CNSL, COO, INGR, GLW, DHI, XRAY, DGII, DD, DCO, EML, ECL, EXPE, XOM, FHN, FE, ROCK, GSK, GOOGL, GHM, ITGR, HRB, HAL, HE, HWKN, HPQ, HXL, HUN, IBM, ICUI, ITW, IMAX, K, KEY, KBAL, KIM, FSTR, GDEN, LWAY, LECO, LOW, LDL, MGM, MMC, MRVL, MAT, MCD, MFIN, VIVO, MET, MSFT, MSEX, MGI, MNR, MOV, NCR, NFLX, NWL, NTRS, NOC, NWE, OXY, OCFC, ORA, PAAS, PENN, PEP, PFE, PG, RYN, SRGA, SALM, SEE, SHEN, SHYF, BH, STE, SRI, SUP, CDOR, TROW, SKT, TNC, TEN, TEX, TPL, THO, TTC, TOT, TSCO, TRP, UMH, VZ, VICR, VNO, VMC, WPC, WBA, WMK, WDC, WLTW, WWD, WWE, WYNN, ZBRA, EBAY, OPK, HAYN, GUT, HBI, LBTYK, BX, ROIC, KDP, CFX, NVGS, FTNT, HCHC, KKR, GM, INN, HCA, GRFS, MPC, PVG, CLVS, VAC, PSX, AMBA, NWS, NWSA, AMH, FEYE, ESI, ALLE, HLT, ATEN, LE, GRUB, SABR, GGZ, FWONK, XENT, TSQ, VEC, KEYS, LBRDA, SHAK, EVH, TDOC, SRG, KHC, Z, ACBI, AC, WBT, LW, HWM, INVH, IR, CARS, CDLX, ZUO, ELAN, LTHM, STNE, ALYA, DELL, CVET, FOXA, NET, ARNC, CARR, OTIS, TMTS, FGNA, AAN, AMLP, GDX, GLD, IAU, IYR, KRE, VFH, XLF, XLP,
- Sold Out: LPX, NGHC, XLY, PLAN, FBM, EIGI, AMD, CVNA, ARA, FIT, BEAT, PKI, DDD, EV, CTB, ACIA, COUP, CWT, BXP, PRVL, UNFI, TIF, RGLD, AEPPL, DTP, EIDX, DBX, SWT, CLCT, GENC, DLTR, MAR, BMCH, RESI, WPX, TNAV, GNW, VRTU, BR, HTZGQ, ET, KTOS, RLH,
- Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 2,810,728 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.09%
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 1,972,499 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%
- GATX Corp (GATX) - 1,759,445 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46%
- CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 9,907,035 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- American Express Co (AXP) - 1,042,654 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 751,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.29 and $53.29, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 127,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Perspecta Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 137,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $76.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 56,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $27.758500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 135,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Magellan Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 76.04%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Intel Corp by 724.07%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 330,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc by 47.17%. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,986,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 603.03%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 144,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB by 33.22%. The purchase prices were between $7.38 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,740,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $100.37, with an estimated average price of $87.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 485,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29.Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.Sold Out: Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $9.47.Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68.Sold Out: Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Foundation Building Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $19.23.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 79.32%. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. GAMCO Investors still held 178,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (TR)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc by 88.5%. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.83. The stock is now traded at around $32.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. GAMCO Investors still held 93,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in National Beverage Corp by 96.93%. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $90.76, with an estimated average price of $52.04. The stock is now traded at around $45.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. GAMCO Investors still held 14,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in AMC Networks Inc by 50.36%. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. GAMCO Investors still held 443,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 33.82%. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. GAMCO Investors still held 116,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.
