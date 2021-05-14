Soros Fund Management LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Soros Fund Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Alphabet Inc, Baidu Inc, Vipshop Holdings, sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SelectQuote Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soros Fund Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Soros Fund Management LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 4,202,850 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.43% D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 4,407,755 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.00% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,106,434 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 68,994 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1136.23% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 1,586,081 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio.

Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 4,307,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 353,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,554,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,651,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 172,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 699,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1136.23%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 68,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 252.70%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 69,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 266.99%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 236,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 273.25%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 272,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 1024.75%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $12.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,124,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 49.53%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 655,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24.

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56.

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.09.