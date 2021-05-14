Logo
Soros Fund Management LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Soros Fund Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Alphabet Inc, Baidu Inc, Vipshop Holdings, sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SelectQuote Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soros Fund Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Soros Fund Management LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

George Soros 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/george+soros/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of George Soros
  1. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 4,202,850 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.43%
  2. D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 4,407,755 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.00%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,106,434 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 68,994 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1136.23%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 1,586,081 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)


Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 4,307,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)


Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 353,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)


Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,554,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)


Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,651,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)


Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 172,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)


Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 699,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1136.23%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 68,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 252.70%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 69,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 266.99%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 236,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 273.25%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 272,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 1024.75%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $12.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,124,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 49.53%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 655,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24.

Sold Out: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

Sold Out: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56.

Sold Out: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of George Soros. Also check out:


1. George Soros's Undervalued Stocks

2. George Soros's Top Growth Companies, and

3. George Soros's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that George Soros keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider