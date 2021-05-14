Soros Fund Management LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: VIAC, BIDU, VIPS, TME, IFF, DISCK, OPEN, MU, ASHR, WAL, SJIV, DISCA, SJI, FTCH, W, TEAM, HIG, CAP, DCRNU, JWSM.U, AAC.U, NXU.U, ACII.U, RMGCU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, CVII.U, FACA.U, FSNB.U, AUS.U, HERAU, LHAA, MBAC.U, TWNT.U, CLAA.U, PDOT.U, ESM.U, DTOCU, ACTDU, SIVB, WMG, SHC, DNMR, LIII.U, TSPQ.U, COUR, KIM, APGB.U, SRNGU, ACQRU, AVY, HAE, VAQC, CRM, SRE, ATHM, PFDRU, TWNI.U, GSEVU, OHPAU, FTEV.U, ISOS.U, LCAHU, LCAHU, DCRB, TZPSU, OEPWU, ITHXU, TLGA.U, NRACU, MIT.U, GTPBU, UDR, ATMR.U, KURIU, ENNVU, SLAC.U, GIIXU, BOAS.U, GLBLU, EJFAU, ASZ.U, DHBCU, SNII.U, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, RXRAU, FRSGU, ITRI, KAIRU, FSRXU, HIIIU, GTPAU, DGNU, ARVL, BILI, ALUS, SNOW, MP, TSIBU, NVSAU, SPGS.U, SLAMU, FTAAU, ANAC.U, COLIU, HUGS.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, SBEAU, NDACU, DMYQ.U, FRXB.U, ABR, IMAX, EVFM, EVBG, LAZR, GOEV, FACT.U, LOKM.U, AMPI.U, ATAQU,
- Added Positions: AMZN, GOOGL, DHI, TXN, ADI, IQ, ATVI, GM, DEN, XLE, ARMK, VICI, OMF, FOCS, QCOM, TOT, XLU, ALLY, ELAN, LVS, TMUS, BSIG,
- Reduced Positions: LBRDK, ALC, HAIN, CLVT, OTIS, MT, QQQ, UBER, APTV, NOW, CZR, AXTA, NKE, LAD, LPLA, DIS, HHC, DDOG, KLR,
- Sold Out: PLTR, EEM, SLQT, NLOK, DRI, PFSI, SE, XLNX, AGNC, EV, FTAI, CHTR, PPG, SBAC, ALK, TOL, CRWD, UNH, TIF, MS, DISH, MTN, NAVI, EQT, NEP, MRVL, AMBA, STPK, VST, ATCO, SWN,
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 4,202,850 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.43%
- D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 4,407,755 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.00%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,106,434 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 68,994 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1136.23%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 1,586,081 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio.
Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 4,307,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 353,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,554,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,651,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 172,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 699,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1136.23%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 68,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 252.70%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 69,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 266.99%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 236,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 273.25%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 272,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iQIYI Inc (IQ)
Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 1024.75%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $12.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,124,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 49.53%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 655,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24.Sold Out: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.97.Sold Out: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56.Sold Out: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)
Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.09.
