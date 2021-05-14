III Capital Management Buys Illumina Inc, The AES Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Boston Scientific Corp

- New Purchases: ILMN, AESC, MCHP, SJIV, KKR, OSH, RPD, EVBG, IMAX, ITRI, ATAQU, DHCAU, KMX, ESM.U, Z, NRACU, DISAU, HERAU, DHR, CZR, OHPAU, LB, MIT.U, VAQC, ACQRU, TSPQ.U, PRFT, AMPI.U, KVSC, CLAA.U, NSTD.U, DGNU, KVSB, NSTC.U, HYACU, HYACU, SVFC,
- PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 200,000 shares, 26.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.29%
- NIO Inc (NIO) - 162,000 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.80%
- Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 13,500 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The AES Corp (AESC) - 50,000 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 22,380 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
III Capital Management initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $381.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The AES Corp (AESC)
III Capital Management initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.51 and $106.8, with an estimated average price of $102.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
III Capital Management initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 22,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIV)
III Capital Management initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
III Capital Management initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $56.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
III Capital Management initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 35,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NIO Inc (NIO)
III Capital Management added to a holding in NIO Inc by 64.80%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 162,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
III Capital Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 6,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
III Capital Management added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)
III Capital Management sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.46 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $51.17.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
III Capital Management sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)
III Capital Management sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33.Sold Out: GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU)
III Capital Management sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $67.37 and $81.57, with an estimated average price of $73.53.Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNGU)
III Capital Management sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $63.73 and $81.48, with an estimated average price of $78.32.
