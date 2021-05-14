III Capital Management Buys Illumina Inc, The AES Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Boston Scientific Corp

Investment company III Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Illumina Inc, The AES Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, South Jersey Industries Inc, KKR Inc, sells NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, GFL Environmental Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, III Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, III Capital Management owns 56 stocks with a total value of $86 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 200,000 shares, 26.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.29% NIO Inc (NIO) - 162,000 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.80% Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 13,500 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. New Position The AES Corp (AESC) - 50,000 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 22,380 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. New Position

III Capital Management initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $381.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

III Capital Management initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.51 and $106.8, with an estimated average price of $102.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

III Capital Management initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 22,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

III Capital Management initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

III Capital Management initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $56.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

III Capital Management initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 35,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

III Capital Management added to a holding in NIO Inc by 64.80%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 162,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

III Capital Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 6,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

III Capital Management added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

III Capital Management sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.46 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $51.17.

III Capital Management sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.

III Capital Management sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

III Capital Management sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $67.37 and $81.57, with an estimated average price of $73.53.

III Capital Management sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $63.73 and $81.48, with an estimated average price of $78.32.