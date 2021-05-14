Logo
Nwi Management Lp Buys Alphabet Inc, Alcoa Corp, Coupang Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Nwi Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Alcoa Corp, Coupang Inc, Square Inc, McAfee Corp, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nwi Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, Nwi Management Lp owns 46 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NWI MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nwi+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NWI MANAGEMENT LP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 126,000 shares, 24.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 316,591 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio.
  3. Boeing Co (BA) - 250,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio.
  4. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 432,250 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio.
  5. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 1,083,416 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.83%
New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $207.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McAfee Corp (MCFE)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 539,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $58.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Nwi Management Lp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.16%. The holding were 126,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Nwi Management Lp added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 160.76%. The purchase prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,303,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of NWI MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:

1. NWI MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. NWI MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NWI MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NWI MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying
insider

insider