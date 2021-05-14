Nwi Management Lp Buys Alphabet Inc, Alcoa Corp, Coupang Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

New Purchases: CPNG, SQ, MCFE, OXY, ST,

CPNG, SQ, MCFE, OXY, ST, Added Positions: GOOG, AA,

GOOG, AA, Reduced Positions: XLE,

XLE, Sold Out: EEM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Nwi Management Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Alcoa Corp, Coupang Inc, Square Inc, McAfee Corp, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nwi Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, Nwi Management Lp owns 46 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NWI MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nwi+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 126,000 shares, 24.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 316,591 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Boeing Co (BA) - 250,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 432,250 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 1,083,416 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.83%

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $207.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 539,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $58.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwi Management Lp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.16%. The holding were 126,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwi Management Lp added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 160.76%. The purchase prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,303,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.