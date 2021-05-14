Westwood Holdings Group Inc Buys General Motors Co, Microchip Technology Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Assurant Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, McDonald's Corp

- New Purchases: MIDD, COF, VBTX, GFF, CHUY, CHCT, PLYM, AESC, BLDR, RADI, NNN, CX, EVR, SJIV, THO, IWD, WTFC, COG, AKAM, XSD, BE, SPFI, OAS, BKLN, TSLA, JETS, HRI, DOW, TME, REZI, MBB, REMX, SPTS, AOSL, TPX, MATX, EXPO, KBH, MT, OMI, PTR, PKX, STC, CWH, UCTT, RTX, WBA, WGO, NX, SEM, MOS, SC,
- Added Positions: GM, MCHP, GS, WW, BRK.B, DG, WAL, NKE, FCX, CVX, SAH, JACK, SFNC, XOM, WMT, SCHW, MU, HCSG, VWO, UNH, JJSF, PHM, MMSI, JRVR, RPAY, WIRE, AIMC, TWNK, VIAV, CVS, COP, KAMN, MOG.A, SJI, SCL, PCH, ET, NSA, CHD, PIPR, FANG, PLD, CRI, FSS, FISV, PDCO, KAR, GOOG, ARES, PQG, CHX, BDX, NEE, HRC, KNX, MDT, NWE, ARGO, PEP, UNP, DOOR, BABA, FTV, COLM, CNMD, DTE, LHX, KNL, AVNT, AVGO, MC, MSGE, ALG, AMKR, PFS, TMUS, INN, COLD, LQD, ADP, COLB, GD, GILD, IART, MTG, MLM, IOSP, PSA, REGN, SSB, TJX, TRMK, HPP, STAG, VOYA, NOMD, NVST, IEMG, AVA, TFC, BA, CMS, CI, CMCO, CCI, HUBB, HUN, ILMN, IBOC, MKC, OKE, PDCE, RPM, RNST, SYY, HII, ALEX, SAIC, SABR, FHB, LW, BSV, MMM, T, ADBE, AMGN, BOKF, BMY, VIAC, CERN, KO, COST, LLY, EMR, GRMN, IDA, ICE, MRK, MS, NJR, NOC, PFE, PAA, RCL, SHW, SKX, VZ, WFC, WLL, TX, MA, FSLR, CHTR, NEP, DELL, AGG, BIV, PFF,
- Reduced Positions: TXN, MCD, HRL, AAPL, CACI, MSI, CL, JPM, LBRDK, WEC, SHAK, JNJ, WAB, BLMN, V, FLWS, MCY, PZZA, ELY, TRNO, CMCSA, HTH, ALB, IAA, TSM, VUG, BAC, HD, DEA, CW, VEA, PKI, GWB, IVV, MPWR, DIS, DOC, APH, GPN, LNT, EXP, CENTA, ACN, AMZN, GOLD, FIX, COO, EOG, GOOGL, LEN, MNRO, ZION, TRGP, NLY, DUK, RE, MSM, ORCL, OXM, TOL, ZBH, CCS, PYPL, BKR, SPY, AIG, AJG, ADSK, DE, MNST, KEX, NVDA, NSC, NVS, PXD, REG, RSG, SPG, LSI, SBUX, EBS, APTV, FB, ZTS, NMIH, CABO, CTVA, PTON, IJH, IUSG, IWF, XLK, BP, BMRN, CDNS, CAT, EPD, EXPD, FDS, IBM, TT, ISRG, JCI, NVO, BKNG, PG, QCOM, RDS.A, SEIC, CRM, SLB, UAA, YUM, BX, MSCI, PM, BAH, WDAY, ABBV, YUMC, LPRO, AEPPZ, EFA, HYG, IJR, IWM, JNK, VOO, VTEB, VXUS,
- Sold Out: AIZ, MGLN, CXP, WAFD, EA, WTM, PE, NEM, G, DOX, WRK, WSM, BMCH, TCF, UNF, KMX, NOVT, PNM, XOP, XLB, QQQ, XLI, KBWB, IWO, AMZA, XLY, KKR, HLI, CRWD, FURCF, IEFA, STLA, PRIM, SMH, WWD, XLF, RIO, JBL, SNP,
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 4,801,821 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 616,447 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 2,120,009 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.72%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 454,272 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 2,272,027 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1972.85%
Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $170.31, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $174.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 464,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $158.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 519,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Veritex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,241,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Griffon Corp (GFF)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Griffon Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.36 and $27.92, with an estimated average price of $24.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 999,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Chuy's Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $38.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 583,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $46.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 485,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 1972.85%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 2,272,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 338.13%. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 739,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 4712.23%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 248,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WW International Inc (WW)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in WW International Inc by 6218.91%. The purchase prices were between $22.98 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,359,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 1293.50%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 346,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 2943.06%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 266,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZ)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $122.77 and $144.71, with an estimated average price of $134.61.Sold Out: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72.Sold Out: Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $14.78.Sold Out: Washington Federal Inc (WAFD)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Washington Federal Inc. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $33.86, with an estimated average price of $29.89.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.Sold Out: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)
Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $1010 and $1267.52, with an estimated average price of $1118.95.
