Westwood Holdings Group Inc Buys General Motors Co, Microchip Technology Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Assurant Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, McDonald's Corp

New Purchases: MIDD, COF, VBTX, GFF, CHUY, CHCT, PLYM, AESC, BLDR, RADI, NNN, CX, EVR, SJIV, THO, IWD, WTFC, COG, AKAM, XSD, BE, SPFI, OAS, BKLN, TSLA, JETS, HRI, DOW, TME, REZI, MBB, REMX, SPTS, AOSL, TPX, MATX, EXPO, KBH, MT, OMI, PTR, PKX, STC, CWH, UCTT, RTX, WBA, WGO, NX, SEM, MOS, SC,

MIDD, COF, VBTX, GFF, CHUY, CHCT, PLYM, AESC, BLDR, RADI, NNN, CX, EVR, SJIV, THO, IWD, WTFC, COG, AKAM, XSD, BE, SPFI, OAS, BKLN, TSLA, JETS, HRI, DOW, TME, REZI, MBB, REMX, SPTS, AOSL, TPX, MATX, EXPO, KBH, MT, OMI, PTR, PKX, STC, CWH, UCTT, RTX, WBA, WGO, NX, SEM, MOS, SC, Added Positions: GM, MCHP, GS, WW, BRK.B, DG, WAL, NKE, FCX, CVX, SAH, JACK, SFNC, XOM, WMT, SCHW, MU, HCSG, VWO, UNH, JJSF, PHM, MMSI, JRVR, RPAY, WIRE, AIMC, TWNK, VIAV, CVS, COP, KAMN, MOG.A, SJI, SCL, PCH, ET, NSA, CHD, PIPR, FANG, PLD, CRI, FSS, FISV, PDCO, KAR, GOOG, ARES, PQG, CHX, BDX, NEE, HRC, KNX, MDT, NWE, ARGO, PEP, UNP, DOOR, BABA, FTV, COLM, CNMD, DTE, LHX, KNL, AVNT, AVGO, MC, MSGE, ALG, AMKR, PFS, TMUS, INN, COLD, LQD, ADP, COLB, GD, GILD, IART, MTG, MLM, IOSP, PSA, REGN, SSB, TJX, TRMK, HPP, STAG, VOYA, NOMD, NVST, IEMG, AVA, TFC, BA, CMS, CI, CMCO, CCI, HUBB, HUN, ILMN, IBOC, MKC, OKE, PDCE, RPM, RNST, SYY, HII, ALEX, SAIC, SABR, FHB, LW, BSV, MMM, T, ADBE, AMGN, BOKF, BMY, VIAC, CERN, KO, COST, LLY, EMR, GRMN, IDA, ICE, MRK, MS, NJR, NOC, PFE, PAA, RCL, SHW, SKX, VZ, WFC, WLL, TX, MA, FSLR, CHTR, NEP, DELL, AGG, BIV, PFF,

GM, MCHP, GS, WW, BRK.B, DG, WAL, NKE, FCX, CVX, SAH, JACK, SFNC, XOM, WMT, SCHW, MU, HCSG, VWO, UNH, JJSF, PHM, MMSI, JRVR, RPAY, WIRE, AIMC, TWNK, VIAV, CVS, COP, KAMN, MOG.A, SJI, SCL, PCH, ET, NSA, CHD, PIPR, FANG, PLD, CRI, FSS, FISV, PDCO, KAR, GOOG, ARES, PQG, CHX, BDX, NEE, HRC, KNX, MDT, NWE, ARGO, PEP, UNP, DOOR, BABA, FTV, COLM, CNMD, DTE, LHX, KNL, AVNT, AVGO, MC, MSGE, ALG, AMKR, PFS, TMUS, INN, COLD, LQD, ADP, COLB, GD, GILD, IART, MTG, MLM, IOSP, PSA, REGN, SSB, TJX, TRMK, HPP, STAG, VOYA, NOMD, NVST, IEMG, AVA, TFC, BA, CMS, CI, CMCO, CCI, HUBB, HUN, ILMN, IBOC, MKC, OKE, PDCE, RPM, RNST, SYY, HII, ALEX, SAIC, SABR, FHB, LW, BSV, MMM, T, ADBE, AMGN, BOKF, BMY, VIAC, CERN, KO, COST, LLY, EMR, GRMN, IDA, ICE, MRK, MS, NJR, NOC, PFE, PAA, RCL, SHW, SKX, VZ, WFC, WLL, TX, MA, FSLR, CHTR, NEP, DELL, AGG, BIV, PFF, Reduced Positions: TXN, MCD, HRL, AAPL, CACI, MSI, CL, JPM, LBRDK, WEC, SHAK, JNJ, WAB, BLMN, V, FLWS, MCY, PZZA, ELY, TRNO, CMCSA, HTH, ALB, IAA, TSM, VUG, BAC, HD, DEA, CW, VEA, PKI, GWB, IVV, MPWR, DIS, DOC, APH, GPN, LNT, EXP, CENTA, ACN, AMZN, GOLD, FIX, COO, EOG, GOOGL, LEN, MNRO, ZION, TRGP, NLY, DUK, RE, MSM, ORCL, OXM, TOL, ZBH, CCS, PYPL, BKR, SPY, AIG, AJG, ADSK, DE, MNST, KEX, NVDA, NSC, NVS, PXD, REG, RSG, SPG, LSI, SBUX, EBS, APTV, FB, ZTS, NMIH, CABO, CTVA, PTON, IJH, IUSG, IWF, XLK, BP, BMRN, CDNS, CAT, EPD, EXPD, FDS, IBM, TT, ISRG, JCI, NVO, BKNG, PG, QCOM, RDS.A, SEIC, CRM, SLB, UAA, YUM, BX, MSCI, PM, BAH, WDAY, ABBV, YUMC, LPRO, AEPPZ, EFA, HYG, IJR, IWM, JNK, VOO, VTEB, VXUS,

TXN, MCD, HRL, AAPL, CACI, MSI, CL, JPM, LBRDK, WEC, SHAK, JNJ, WAB, BLMN, V, FLWS, MCY, PZZA, ELY, TRNO, CMCSA, HTH, ALB, IAA, TSM, VUG, BAC, HD, DEA, CW, VEA, PKI, GWB, IVV, MPWR, DIS, DOC, APH, GPN, LNT, EXP, CENTA, ACN, AMZN, GOLD, FIX, COO, EOG, GOOGL, LEN, MNRO, ZION, TRGP, NLY, DUK, RE, MSM, ORCL, OXM, TOL, ZBH, CCS, PYPL, BKR, SPY, AIG, AJG, ADSK, DE, MNST, KEX, NVDA, NSC, NVS, PXD, REG, RSG, SPG, LSI, SBUX, EBS, APTV, FB, ZTS, NMIH, CABO, CTVA, PTON, IJH, IUSG, IWF, XLK, BP, BMRN, CDNS, CAT, EPD, EXPD, FDS, IBM, TT, ISRG, JCI, NVO, BKNG, PG, QCOM, RDS.A, SEIC, CRM, SLB, UAA, YUM, BX, MSCI, PM, BAH, WDAY, ABBV, YUMC, LPRO, AEPPZ, EFA, HYG, IJR, IWM, JNK, VOO, VTEB, VXUS, Sold Out: AIZ, MGLN, CXP, WAFD, EA, WTM, PE, NEM, G, DOX, WRK, WSM, BMCH, TCF, UNF, KMX, NOVT, PNM, XOP, XLB, QQQ, XLI, KBWB, IWO, AMZA, XLY, KKR, HLI, CRWD, FURCF, IEFA, STLA, PRIM, SMH, WWD, XLF, RIO, JBL, SNP,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Westwood Holdings Group Inc Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, Microchip Technology Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, The Middleby Corp, WW International Inc, sells Assurant Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, McDonald's Corp, Hormel Foods Corp, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Westwood Holdings Group Inc owns 400 stocks with a total value of $9.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westwood+holdings+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 4,801,821 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 616,447 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 2,120,009 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.72% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 454,272 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07% General Motors Co (GM) - 2,272,027 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1972.85%

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $170.31, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $174.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 464,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $158.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 519,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Veritex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,241,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Griffon Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.36 and $27.92, with an estimated average price of $24.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 999,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Chuy's Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $38.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 583,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $46.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 485,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 1972.85%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 2,272,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 338.13%. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 739,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 4712.23%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 248,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in WW International Inc by 6218.91%. The purchase prices were between $22.98 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,359,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 1293.50%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 346,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 2943.06%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 266,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $122.77 and $144.71, with an estimated average price of $134.61.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $14.78.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Washington Federal Inc. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $33.86, with an estimated average price of $29.89.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $1010 and $1267.52, with an estimated average price of $1118.95.