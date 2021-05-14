Westwood Holdings Group Inc Buys General Motors Co, Microchip Technology Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Assurant Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, McDonald's Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Westwood Holdings Group Inc Buys General Motors Co, Microchip Technology Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Assurant Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, McDonald's Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Westwood Holdings Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, Microchip Technology Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, The Middleby Corp, WW International Inc, sells Assurant Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, McDonald's Corp, Hormel Foods Corp, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Westwood Holdings Group Inc owns 400 stocks with a total value of $9.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westwood+holdings+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC
  1. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 4,801,821 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 616,447 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  3. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 2,120,009 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.72%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 454,272 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07%
  5. General Motors Co (GM) - 2,272,027 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1972.85%
New Purchase: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $170.31, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $174.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 464,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $158.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 519,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Veritex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,241,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Griffon Corp (GFF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Griffon Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.36 and $27.92, with an estimated average price of $24.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 999,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Chuy's Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $38.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 583,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc initiated holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $46.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 485,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 1972.85%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 2,272,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 338.13%. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 739,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 4712.23%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 248,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WW International Inc (WW)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in WW International Inc by 6218.91%. The purchase prices were between $22.98 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,359,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 1293.50%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 346,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 2943.06%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 266,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $122.77 and $144.71, with an estimated average price of $134.61.

Sold Out: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72.

Sold Out: Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $14.78.

Sold Out: Washington Federal Inc (WAFD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Washington Federal Inc. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $33.86, with an estimated average price of $29.89.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

Sold Out: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold out a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $1010 and $1267.52, with an estimated average price of $1118.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC. Also check out:

1. WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider