Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys Revolve Group Inc, Ameresco Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Sells FirstCash Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Encore Capital Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys Revolve Group Inc, Ameresco Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Sells FirstCash Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Encore Capital Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Stephens Investment Management Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Revolve Group Inc, Ameresco Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, PPD Inc, sells FirstCash Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Encore Capital Group Inc, Roku Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stephens+investment+management+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC
  1. Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 631,187 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  2. Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 1,092,649 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
  3. Icon PLC (ICLR) - 521,479 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  4. Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 729,627 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
  5. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 582,391 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05%
New Purchase: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Ameresco Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 665,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $136.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 253,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $59.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 468,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 690,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 767,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (CHEF)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $34.36, with an estimated average price of $29.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 311,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Revolve Group Inc by 720.29%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,299,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 67.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,364,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 40.17%. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 529,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 54.72%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $93.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 335,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc by 186.32%. The purchase prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 179,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 47.85%. The purchase prices were between $21.57 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,802,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $55.69 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $63.36.

Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $17.4.

Sold Out: EZCORP Inc (EZPW)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in EZCORP Inc. The sale prices were between $4.49 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.02.

Sold Out: The Aarons Co Inc (AAN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The sale prices were between $16.94 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $21.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stephens Investment Management Group LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider