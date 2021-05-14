Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys Revolve Group Inc, Ameresco Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Sells FirstCash Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Encore Capital Group Inc

New Purchases: AMRC, RL, ONTO, PPD, LESL, CHEF, LPRO, ICFI, GTYH, KLAC, EGOV, ASML,

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Revolve Group Inc, Ameresco Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, PPD Inc, sells FirstCash Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Encore Capital Group Inc, Roku Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 631,187 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 1,092,649 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 521,479 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 729,627 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 582,391 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05%

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Ameresco Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 665,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $136.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 253,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $59.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 468,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 690,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 767,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $34.36, with an estimated average price of $29.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 311,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Revolve Group Inc by 720.29%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,299,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 67.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,364,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 40.17%. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 529,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 54.72%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $93.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 335,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc by 186.32%. The purchase prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 179,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 47.85%. The purchase prices were between $21.57 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,802,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $55.69 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $63.36.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $17.4.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in EZCORP Inc. The sale prices were between $4.49 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.02.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The sale prices were between $16.94 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $21.89.