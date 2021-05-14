Simcoe Capital Management, LLC Buys Stamps.com Inc, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, eBay Inc, Sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, PAE Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: EBAY, W,
- Added Positions: STMP, ABG, MAXR, WOW, ATUS,
- Reduced Positions: STAY,
- Sold Out: LSXMK, PAE, BJ, LAD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Simcoe Capital Management, LLC
- Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 4,344,480 shares, 17.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
- Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 598,375 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.56%
- Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) - 600,980 shares, 15.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.23%
- Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) - 3,300,000 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio.
- Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 2,040,935 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.25%
Simcoe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 306,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)
Simcoe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $300.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)
Simcoe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 121.56%. The purchase prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16. The stock is now traded at around $174.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.34%. The holding were 598,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)
Simcoe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc by 41.23%. The purchase prices were between $142.61 and $201.07, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 600,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)
Simcoe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 2,040,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)
Simcoe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in WideOpenWest Inc by 66.49%. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 3,331,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Simcoe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $39.85 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $43.33.Sold Out: PAE Inc (PAE)
Simcoe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PAE Inc. The sale prices were between $7.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.91.Sold Out: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)
Simcoe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96.Sold Out: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Simcoe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $284.24 and $414.12, with an estimated average price of $359.68.
