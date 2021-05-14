Logo
Simcoe Capital Management, LLC Buys Stamps.com Inc, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, eBay Inc, Sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, PAE Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Simcoe Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Stamps.com Inc, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, eBay Inc, Maxar Technologies Inc, WideOpenWest Inc, sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, PAE Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Lithia Motors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Simcoe Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Simcoe Capital Management, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $786 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Simcoe Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/simcoe+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Simcoe Capital Management, LLC
  1. Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 4,344,480 shares, 17.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
  2. Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 598,375 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.56%
  3. Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) - 600,980 shares, 15.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.23%
  4. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) - 3,300,000 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio.
  5. Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 2,040,935 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.25%
New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 306,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $300.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 121.56%. The purchase prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16. The stock is now traded at around $174.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.34%. The holding were 598,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc by 41.23%. The purchase prices were between $142.61 and $201.07, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 600,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 2,040,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in WideOpenWest Inc by 66.49%. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 3,331,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $39.85 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $43.33.

Sold Out: PAE Inc (PAE)

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PAE Inc. The sale prices were between $7.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.91.

Sold Out: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96.

Sold Out: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $284.24 and $414.12, with an estimated average price of $359.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Simcoe Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Simcoe Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Simcoe Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Simcoe Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Simcoe Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
