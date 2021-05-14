AlpInvest Partners B.V. Buys Roblox Corp, Datadog Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Cloudflare Inc

New Purchases: RBLX, CRWD, NARI, U, BLI, GRTS, TWST, QTRX, BIGC, AR, TXG, EB, TWLO, PDD, AM,

RBLX, CRWD, NARI, U, BLI, GRTS, TWST, QTRX, BIGC, AR, TXG, EB, TWLO, PDD, AM, Added Positions: DDOG,

DDOG, Sold Out: WORK, UBER, NET, DADA,

Amsterdam, P7, based Investment company AlpInvest Partners B.V. Current Portfolio ) buys Roblox Corp, Datadog Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Inari Medical Inc, Unity Software Inc, sells Slack Technologies Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Dada Nexus during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlpInvest Partners B.V.. As of 2021Q1, AlpInvest Partners B.V. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AlpInvest Partners B.V.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpinvest+partners+b.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 3,990,400 shares, 64.14% of the total portfolio. Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 328,274 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 234.62% Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 310,508 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. New Position CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 24,242 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. New Position Inari Medical Inc (NARI) - 31,124 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. New Position

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.06%. The holding were 310,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $190.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 24,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 31,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $87.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 30,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 46,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Gritstone Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $13.79. The stock is now traded at around $8.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 226,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 234.62%. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.58%. The holding were 328,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14.