AlpInvest Partners B.V. Buys Roblox Corp, Datadog Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Cloudflare Inc

- New Purchases: RBLX, CRWD, NARI, U, BLI, GRTS, TWST, QTRX, BIGC, AR, TXG, EB, TWLO, PDD, AM,
- Added Positions: DDOG,
- Sold Out: WORK, UBER, NET, DADA,
These are the top 5 holdings of AlpInvest Partners B.V.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 3,990,400 shares, 64.14% of the total portfolio.
- Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 328,274 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 234.62%
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 310,508 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 24,242 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Inari Medical Inc (NARI) - 31,124 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.06%. The holding were 310,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $190.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 24,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)
AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 31,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $87.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 30,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)
AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 46,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS)
AlpInvest Partners B.V. initiated holding in Gritstone Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $13.79. The stock is now traded at around $8.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 226,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
AlpInvest Partners B.V. added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 234.62%. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.58%. The holding were 328,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22.Sold Out: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)
AlpInvest Partners B.V. sold out a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of AlpInvest Partners B.V.. Also check out:
