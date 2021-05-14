Avenir Corp Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CytoSorbents Corp, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc, Sells Trupanion Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

New Purchases: WBA, NEWT, XOM, OMC, KHC, CCI, MCO, PNC,

Washington, DC, based Investment company Avenir Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CytoSorbents Corp, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc, Newtek Business Services Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Trupanion Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Fauquier Bankshares Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avenir Corp. As of 2021Q1, Avenir Corp owns 66 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American Tower Corp (AMT) - 611,378 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 551,481 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Markel Corp (MKL) - 84,974 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 435,513 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.54% The AES Corp (AES) - 2,149,324 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%

Avenir Corp initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 334,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avenir Corp initiated holding in Newtek Business Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avenir Corp initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avenir Corp initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avenir Corp initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $83.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avenir Corp initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $199.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avenir Corp added to a holding in CytoSorbents Corp by 73.59%. The purchase prices were between $8.23 and $11.48, with an estimated average price of $9.56. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 358,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avenir Corp added to a holding in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc by 1416.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 151,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avenir Corp added to a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 75,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avenir Corp added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avenir Corp sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.

Avenir Corp sold out a holding in Fauquier Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $17.51 and $21.36, with an estimated average price of $19.67.

Avenir Corp sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.