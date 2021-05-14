Avenir Corp Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CytoSorbents Corp, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc, Sells Trupanion Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

- New Purchases: WBA, NEWT, XOM, OMC, KHC, CCI, MCO, PNC,
- Added Positions: LMT, DLTR, MKL, CTSO, CPRT, CLNC, MA, BRK.B, ORLY, DCT, STWD, VOO, DIS, LUNA,
- Reduced Positions: TRUP, KMX, OPRX, MIC, OLED, DENN, C, KMI, BIPC, BAM, JPM,
- Sold Out: PXD, FBSS, COST,
These are the top 5 holdings of AVENIR CORP
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 611,378 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 551,481 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Markel Corp (MKL) - 84,974 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 435,513 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.54%
- The AES Corp (AES) - 2,149,324 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
Avenir Corp initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 334,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Newtek Business Services Corp (NEWT)
Avenir Corp initiated holding in Newtek Business Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Avenir Corp initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Avenir Corp initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Avenir Corp initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $83.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Avenir Corp initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $199.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CytoSorbents Corp (CTSO)
Avenir Corp added to a holding in CytoSorbents Corp by 73.59%. The purchase prices were between $8.23 and $11.48, with an estimated average price of $9.56. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 358,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (CLNC)
Avenir Corp added to a holding in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc by 1416.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 151,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
Avenir Corp added to a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 75,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Avenir Corp added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Avenir Corp sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.Sold Out: Fauquier Bankshares Inc (FBSS)
Avenir Corp sold out a holding in Fauquier Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $17.51 and $21.36, with an estimated average price of $19.67.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Avenir Corp sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of AVENIR CORP.
