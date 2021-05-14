Cartica Management, LLC Buys Globant SA, Despegar.com Corp, XP Inc, Sells GDS Holdings, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: GLOB, DESP,
- Added Positions: XP, YNDX, MELI,
- Reduced Positions: GDS, KC, EEM, ARCE, BILI, SE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cartica Management, LLC
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 350,571 shares, 20.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 686,145 shares, 19.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%
- Yandex NV (YNDX) - 627,000 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 25,569 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
- Globant SA (GLOB) - 145,221 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cartica Management, LLC initiated holding in Globant SA. The purchase prices were between $192 and $232.11, with an estimated average price of $212.51. The stock is now traded at around $214.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.07%. The holding were 145,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Despegar.com Corp (DESP)
Cartica Management, LLC initiated holding in Despegar.com Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.14 and $17.56, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $13.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 1,491,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: XP Inc (XP)
Cartica Management, LLC added to a holding in XP Inc by 122.64%. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 748,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.
