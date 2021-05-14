Cartica Management, LLC Buys Globant SA, Despegar.com Corp, XP Inc, Sells GDS Holdings, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: GLOB, DESP,

Washington, DC, based Investment company Cartica Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Globant SA, Despegar.com Corp, XP Inc, sells GDS Holdings, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cartica Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cartica Management, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 350,571 shares, 20.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 686,145 shares, 19.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37% Yandex NV (YNDX) - 627,000 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 25,569 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08% Globant SA (GLOB) - 145,221 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cartica Management, LLC initiated holding in Globant SA. The purchase prices were between $192 and $232.11, with an estimated average price of $212.51. The stock is now traded at around $214.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.07%. The holding were 145,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cartica Management, LLC initiated holding in Despegar.com Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.14 and $17.56, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $13.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 1,491,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cartica Management, LLC added to a holding in XP Inc by 122.64%. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 748,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.