Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Allegion PLC, W.W. Grainger Inc, Sells BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, NVR Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

New Purchases: ALLE, GWW, TSCO, GOOG, SUSA, AOS, BBY, CDW, JBHT,

ALLE, GWW, TSCO, GOOG, SUSA, AOS, BBY, CDW, JBHT, Added Positions: IEF, IEFA, FIXD, HD, BSV, LQD, AVY, ACN, MMM, DG, COST, CLX, NOC, ORLY, LMT, LMBS, FTCS, VOO, LOW, VEU, SHW, BR, UPS, RDVY, ZBRA, ARKK, BNDX, PEP, HSY, IDV, TJX, SLYV, FVD, AMZN,

IEF, IEFA, FIXD, HD, BSV, LQD, AVY, ACN, MMM, DG, COST, CLX, NOC, ORLY, LMT, LMBS, FTCS, VOO, LOW, VEU, SHW, BR, UPS, RDVY, ZBRA, ARKK, BNDX, PEP, HSY, IDV, TJX, SLYV, FVD, AMZN, Reduced Positions: NVR, MINT, SPY, IWP, JPST, LRCX, MSFT, IVV, AVGO, XOM, JNJ,

NVR, MINT, SPY, IWP, JPST, LRCX, MSFT, IVV, AVGO, XOM, JNJ, Sold Out: GVI, XLV, XLC, XLP, VB,

Investment company Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Allegion PLC, W.W. Grainger Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Alphabet Inc, sells BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, NVR Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $49 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/braun-bostich+%26+associates+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 59,436 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.07% NVR Inc (NVR) - 584 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.55% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 51,864 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 36,068 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.85% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 5,649 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $107.01 and $126.75, with an estimated average price of $115.53. The stock is now traded at around $140.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $467.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $187.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4. The stock is now traded at around $169.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 36,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 65.93%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 34.31%. The purchase prices were between $148.67 and $185.18, with an estimated average price of $170.83. The stock is now traded at around $219.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $288.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The sale prices were between $114.65 and $116.99, with an estimated average price of $115.94.

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.