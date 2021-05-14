Anatole Investment Management Ltd Buys Vipshop Holdings, Sea, 21Vianet Group Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, JOYY Inc

New Purchases: VIPS, SE, TME, MNSO,

Investment company Anatole Investment Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Vipshop Holdings, Sea, 21Vianet Group Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, MINISO Group Holding, sells Pinduoduo Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, JOYY Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anatole Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Anatole Investment Management Ltd owns 6 stocks with a total value of $777 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 10,442,261 shares, 40.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Sea Ltd (SE) - 655,781 shares, 18.85% of the total portfolio. New Position 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 3,922,259 shares, 16.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 332.87% JOYY Inc (YY) - 1,140,294 shares, 13.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.13% Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 3,942,000 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. New Position

Anatole Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.15%. The holding were 10,442,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anatole Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.85%. The holding were 655,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anatole Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.4%. The holding were 3,942,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anatole Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 168,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anatole Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 332.87%. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.54%. The holding were 3,922,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anatole Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Anatole Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59.

Anatole Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $32.28 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $43.47.