Gratia Capital, Llc Buys Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, Velocity Acquisition Corp, Sells Danaos Corp, Newmark Group Inc, Kura Sushi USA Inc

New Purchases: FAII, BW, VELOU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, GASS, NXE, DHCAU, DNN, NSTD.U,

FAII, BW, VELOU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, GASS, NXE, DHCAU, DNN, NSTD.U, Added Positions: MG,

MG, Reduced Positions: DAC, CLDT, MHO, TRTX, NYMT, PEI, GIL, WPG, VVNT, RWT, HMHC, MFA, MFIN,

DAC, CLDT, MHO, TRTX, NYMT, PEI, GIL, WPG, VVNT, RWT, HMHC, MFA, MFIN, Sold Out: NMRK, KRUS, NRZ, AGS, SIC,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Gratia Capital, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, Velocity Acquisition Corp, MISTRAS Group Inc, Spartan Acquisition Corp III, sells Danaos Corp, Newmark Group Inc, Kura Sushi USA Inc, Chatham Lodging Trust, New Residential Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gratia Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Gratia Capital, Llc owns 28 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gratia+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Danaos Corp (DAC) - 221,470 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.78% TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) - 700,600 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.64% Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II (FAII) - 718,576 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. New Position New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) - 1,292,064 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96% Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) - 396,888 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio.

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.25%. The holding were 718,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 180,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Velocity Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 79,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 79,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in StealthGas Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $3.25, with an estimated average price of $2.86. The stock is now traded at around $3.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gratia Capital, Llc added to a holding in MISTRAS Group Inc by 79.92%. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 187,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Newmark Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.76 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $8.95.

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Kura Sushi USA Inc. The sale prices were between $18.01 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $27.19.

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.17.

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PlayAGS Inc. The sale prices were between $4.88 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $7.11.

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $6.96 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $8.29.