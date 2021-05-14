Gratia Capital, Llc Buys Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, Velocity Acquisition Corp, Sells Danaos Corp, Newmark Group Inc, Kura Sushi USA Inc

- New Purchases: FAII, BW, VELOU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, GASS, NXE, DHCAU, DNN, NSTD.U,
- Added Positions: MG,
- Reduced Positions: DAC, CLDT, MHO, TRTX, NYMT, PEI, GIL, WPG, VVNT, RWT, HMHC, MFA, MFIN,
- Sold Out: NMRK, KRUS, NRZ, AGS, SIC,
These are the top 5 holdings of GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC
- Danaos Corp (DAC) - 221,470 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.78%
- TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) - 700,600 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.64%
- Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II (FAII) - 718,576 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) - 1,292,064 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96%
- Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) - 396,888 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio.
Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.25%. The holding were 718,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)
Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 180,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Velocity Acquisition Corp (VELOU)
Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Velocity Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spartan Acquisition Corp III (SPAQ.U)
Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 79,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: StealthGas Inc (GASS)
Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in StealthGas Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $3.25, with an estimated average price of $2.86. The stock is now traded at around $3.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MISTRAS Group Inc (MG)
Gratia Capital, Llc added to a holding in MISTRAS Group Inc by 79.92%. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 187,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Newmark Group Inc (NMRK)
Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Newmark Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.76 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $8.95.Sold Out: Kura Sushi USA Inc (KRUS)
Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Kura Sushi USA Inc. The sale prices were between $18.01 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $27.19.Sold Out: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)
Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.17.Sold Out: PlayAGS Inc (AGS)
Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in PlayAGS Inc. The sale prices were between $4.88 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $7.11.Sold Out: Select Interior Concepts Inc (SIC)
Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $6.96 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $8.29.
