GQG Partners LLC Buys Philip Morris International Inc, Target Corp, JD.com Inc, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, NVIDIA Corp, ServiceNow Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GQG Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Philip Morris International Inc, Target Corp, JD.com Inc, Lam Research Corp, Chevron Corp, sells MercadoLibre Inc, NVIDIA Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Mastercard Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GQG Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, GQG Partners LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $27.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GQG Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gqg+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GQG Partners LLC
  1. JD.com Inc (JD) - 19,549,530 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.31%
  2. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 12,831,785 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.16%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,075,610 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.99%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 681,488 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 3,294,312 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51%
New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $211.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 3,995,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $602.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 977,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 5,299,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $83.75, with an estimated average price of $78.47. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 6,248,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $217.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 2,004,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $100.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 4,236,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 705.98%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 10,476,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 81.31%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 19,549,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 54,335,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 89.48%. The purchase prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 6,091,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vale SA (VALE)

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in Vale SA by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 36,787,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 61.13%. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 20,882,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of GQG Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. GQG Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GQG Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GQG Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GQG Partners LLC keeps buying
