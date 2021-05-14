GQG Partners LLC Buys Philip Morris International Inc, Target Corp, JD.com Inc, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, NVIDIA Corp, ServiceNow Inc

New Purchases: TGT, LRCX, CVX, HDB, LHX, RY, AVGO, MT, CHTR, BX, YUMC, MO, MMM, SYNH, ATO, KO, GS, MRK, NVR, NUE, NTR, RIO, BBD, BBVA,

Investment company GQG Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Philip Morris International Inc, Target Corp, JD.com Inc, Lam Research Corp, Chevron Corp, sells MercadoLibre Inc, NVIDIA Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Mastercard Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GQG Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, GQG Partners LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $27.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JD.com Inc (JD) - 19,549,530 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.31% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 12,831,785 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,075,610 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 681,488 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 3,294,312 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51%

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $211.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 3,995,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $602.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 977,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 5,299,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $83.75, with an estimated average price of $78.47. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 6,248,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $217.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 2,004,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GQG Partners LLC initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $100.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 4,236,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 705.98%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 10,476,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 81.31%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 19,549,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 54,335,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 89.48%. The purchase prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 6,091,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in Vale SA by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 36,787,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GQG Partners LLC added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 61.13%. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 20,882,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

GQG Partners LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.