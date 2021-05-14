Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC Buys Caleres Inc, BorgWarner Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, Sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Bausch Health Inc, SL Green Realty Corp

New Purchases: CAL, BWA, ATSG,

CAL, BWA, ATSG, Added Positions: BWXT, CWEN, FE, PCG, ATI, SBRA,

BWXT, CWEN, FE, PCG, ATI, SBRA, Reduced Positions: VSH, CSTM, VNO, MIDD,

VSH, CSTM, VNO, MIDD, Sold Out: BLDR, BHC, SLG, MGP, VMC, DHI,

Investment company Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Caleres Inc, BorgWarner Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Clearway Energy Inc, sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Bausch Health Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Vulcan Materials Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Constellium SE (CSTM) - 827,430 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45% Caleres Inc (CAL) - 530,975 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. New Position BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) - 162,050 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 324.21% Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) - 441,532 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.09% The Middleby Corp (MIDD) - 62,900 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in Caleres Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.53 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $17.01. The stock is now traded at around $25.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.72%. The holding were 530,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.7%. The holding were 191,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.41 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 273,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC added to a holding in BWX Technologies Inc by 324.21%. The purchase prices were between $53.92 and $66, with an estimated average price of $59.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.15%. The holding were 162,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 100.70%. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32.