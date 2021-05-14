Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC Buys Caleres Inc, BorgWarner Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, Sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Bausch Health Inc, SL Green Realty Corp

- New Purchases: CAL, BWA, ATSG,
- Added Positions: BWXT, CWEN, FE, PCG, ATI, SBRA,
- Reduced Positions: VSH, CSTM, VNO, MIDD,
- Sold Out: BLDR, BHC, SLG, MGP, VMC, DHI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC
- Constellium SE (CSTM) - 827,430 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
- Caleres Inc (CAL) - 530,975 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) - 162,050 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 324.21%
- Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) - 441,532 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.09%
- The Middleby Corp (MIDD) - 62,900 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in Caleres Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.53 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $17.01. The stock is now traded at around $25.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.72%. The holding were 530,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.7%. The holding were 191,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)
Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.41 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 273,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)
Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC added to a holding in BWX Technologies Inc by 324.21%. The purchase prices were between $53.92 and $66, with an estimated average price of $59.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.15%. The holding were 162,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)
Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 100.70%. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59.Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36.Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43.Sold Out: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39.Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19.Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32.
