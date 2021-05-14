Night Owl Capital Management, LLC Buys Pinterest Inc, Facebook Inc, Fiverr International, Sells Shopify Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Alteryx Inc

New Purchases: PINS, FVRR,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Night Owl Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Pinterest Inc, Facebook Inc, Fiverr International, sells Shopify Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Alteryx Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, TransDigm Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Night Owl Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Night Owl Capital Management, LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $491 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,165 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 187,466 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 31,311 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.93% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 96,966 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% Visa Inc (V) - 147,437 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 154,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34. The stock is now traded at around $169.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 22,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 46.71%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 71,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89.