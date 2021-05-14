Logo
Energy Income Partners, LLC Buys CenterPoint Energy Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, UGI Corp, Sells TC Pipelines LP, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Equitrans Midstream Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Westport, CT, based Investment company Energy Income Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CenterPoint Energy Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, UGI Corp, Enbridge Inc, TC Energy Corp, sells TC Pipelines LP, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Equitrans Midstream Corp, PPL Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Energy Income Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Energy Income Partners, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Energy Income Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/energy+income+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Energy Income Partners, LLC
  1. Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 7,058,887 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.66%
  2. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 13,344,561 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.47%
  3. TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 5,230,653 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.30%
  4. NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 3,145,950 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
  5. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) - 2,892,201 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.84%
New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Energy Income Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 921,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UGI Corp (UGI)

Energy Income Partners, LLC initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.79 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,327,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)

Energy Income Partners, LLC initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 700,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Energy Income Partners, LLC initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.97 and $67.21, with an estimated average price of $62.14. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 146,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Energy Income Partners, LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)

Energy Income Partners, LLC initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $70.12, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 2074.93%. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 3,537,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 60.73%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 3,150,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 5,230,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 7,227,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)

Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP by 43.23%. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,435,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hess Midstream LP (HESM)

Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in Hess Midstream LP by 591.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 557,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Energy Income Partners, LLC sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Energy Income Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $24.33 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $28.27.

Sold Out: GasLog Ltd (GLOG)

Energy Income Partners, LLC sold out a holding in GasLog Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.78 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $5.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Energy Income Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Energy Income Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Energy Income Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Energy Income Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Energy Income Partners, LLC keeps buying
