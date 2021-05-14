Energy Income Partners, LLC Buys CenterPoint Energy Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, UGI Corp, Sells TC Pipelines LP, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Equitrans Midstream Corp

- New Purchases: LNG, UGI, AES, BKH, ENPH, NGG, HASI,
- Added Positions: CNP, ENB, TRP, WMB, CQP, NEE, ATO, HESM, XEL, CWEN.A, SHLX, IDA, OGS, AWK, PAGP, PAA, CMS, DTE, WEC, SPH, ET,
- Reduced Positions: EPD, MMP, PEG, ETRN, PPL, AEP, SO, DUK, OKE, WLKP, NJR, CPK, KMI, NEP, LNT, HEP, ES, FTS, EIX,
- Sold Out: TCP, PSXP, GLOG,
- Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 7,058,887 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.66%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 13,344,561 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.47%
- TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 5,230,653 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.30%
- NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 3,145,950 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
- Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) - 2,892,201 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.84%
Energy Income Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 921,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UGI Corp (UGI)
Energy Income Partners, LLC initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.79 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,327,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)
Energy Income Partners, LLC initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 700,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Black Hills Corp (BKH)
Energy Income Partners, LLC initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.97 and $67.21, with an estimated average price of $62.14. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 146,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Energy Income Partners, LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)
Energy Income Partners, LLC initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $70.12, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 2074.93%. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 3,537,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 60.73%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 3,150,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 5,230,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 7,227,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)
Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP by 43.23%. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,435,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hess Midstream LP (HESM)
Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in Hess Midstream LP by 591.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 557,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
Energy Income Partners, LLC sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.Sold Out: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)
Energy Income Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $24.33 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $28.27.Sold Out: GasLog Ltd (GLOG)
Energy Income Partners, LLC sold out a holding in GasLog Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.78 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $5.2.
