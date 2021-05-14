Starboard Value LP Buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, eHealth Inc, Green Dot Corp, Sells Advance Auto Parts Inc

- New Purchases: ELAN, EHTH, SLAMU, KAHC.U, CCX, CCX, MAAC, ATMR.U, FRXB.U, PRPB, KVSC, TWCT, LNFA, KVSB, DGNU, FVT,
- Added Positions: GDOT, BOX, NLOK, SCOR, IWM,
- Reduced Positions: CTVA, ACIW, ON, MMSI, CVLT, IWR, CERN,
- Sold Out: AAP,
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 12,433,599 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.86%
- AECOM (ACM) - 7,811,272 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 21,104,454 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
- ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 8,571,179 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
- ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) - 8,987,486 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02%
Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 7,830,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: eHealth Inc (EHTH)
Starboard Value LP initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 1,898,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Slam Corp (SLAMU)
Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Slam Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 601,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)
Starboard Value LP initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 594,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)
Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Forest Road Acquisition Corp II (FRXB.U)
Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Forest Road Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.990100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)
Starboard Value LP added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 5,294,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: comScore Inc (SCOR)
Starboard Value LP added to a holding in comScore Inc by 113.42%. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $4.31, with an estimated average price of $3.53. The stock is now traded at around $3.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,869,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49.
