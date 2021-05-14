Logo
Starboard Value LP Buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, eHealth Inc, Green Dot Corp, Sells Advance Auto Parts Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Starboard Value LP (Current Portfolio) buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, eHealth Inc, Green Dot Corp, Slam Corp, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, sells Advance Auto Parts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Starboard Value LP. As of 2021Q1, Starboard Value LP owns 33 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Starboard Value LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/starboard+value+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Starboard Value LP
  1. Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 12,433,599 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.86%
  2. AECOM (ACM) - 7,811,272 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
  3. NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 21,104,454 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
  4. ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 8,571,179 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
  5. ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) - 8,987,486 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02%
New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 7,830,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 1,898,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Slam Corp (SLAMU)

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Slam Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 601,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 594,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Forest Road Acquisition Corp II (FRXB.U)

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Forest Road Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.990100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

Starboard Value LP added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 5,294,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: comScore Inc (SCOR)

Starboard Value LP added to a holding in comScore Inc by 113.42%. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $4.31, with an estimated average price of $3.53. The stock is now traded at around $3.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,869,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Starboard Value LP. Also check out:

1. Starboard Value LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Starboard Value LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Starboard Value LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Starboard Value LP keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider