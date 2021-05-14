Continental Grain Co Buys Ball Corp, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Sells Casey's General Stores Inc, Utz Brands Inc, Coca-Cola Co

For the details of CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/continental+grain+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO
- Bunge Ltd (BG) - 3,381,204 shares, 77.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.99%
- Alico Inc (ALCO) - 824,430 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio.
- Ball Corp (BLL) - 150,000 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.23%
- RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) - 10,649,068 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio.
- Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) - 130,000 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.63%
Continental Grain Co added to a holding in Ball Corp by 57.23%. The purchase prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
Continental Grain Co added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 56.63%. The purchase prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)
Continental Grain Co sold out a holding in Utz Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $21.48 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $24.28.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Continental Grain Co sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Continental Grain Co sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.
