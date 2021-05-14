Logo
Roanoke Asset Management Corp Buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, Vontier Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Roanoke Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Target Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sells Five9 Inc, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roanoke Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Roanoke Asset Management Corp owns 91 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROANOKE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roanoke+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROANOKE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 55,717 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 50,780 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 70,885 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 29,745 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  5. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 57,116 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
New Purchase: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $89.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $61.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 164.95%. The purchase prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5. The stock is now traded at around $1356.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 68,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Target Corp by 90.78%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $211.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROANOKE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. ROANOKE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROANOKE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROANOKE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROANOKE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
