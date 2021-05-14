Roanoke Asset Management Corp Buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, Vontier Corp

- New Purchases: VSH, EW, TFC, ED, DVN, EBAY,
- Added Positions: CMG, CSCO, TGT, CVS, RCL, BAC, MS, KO, BMY, VZ, VFC, HXL, EMR, EPD, STZ, AEP, GIS,
- Reduced Positions: GILD, LPSN, PYPL, FB, IBM, XLNX, ALRM, XOM, FTV, SWKS, INTC, SPY,
- Sold Out: FIVN, VNT,
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 55,717 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 50,780 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 70,885 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 29,745 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 57,116 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $89.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $61.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 164.95%. The purchase prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5. The stock is now traded at around $1356.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 68,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Target Corp by 90.78%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $211.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.
