Frigate Ventures LP Buys Churchill Capital Corp VII, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, GO Acquisition Corp, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp

- New Purchases: CVII.U, RTPYU, SEAH, SCPE, ASZ.U, SJR, HGEN, HOV, MBAC.U, CCVI.U, SRNGU, BSN, JWSM.U, AEM, SNRH, TLRY, TLRY, ETAC, AUS.U, LCAHU, LCAHU, MTNB, XPOA, HIGA, DDMX, DDMX, EQIX, CPSR, AVB, HERAU, SPGI, NRZ, STWO, ASAQ, PRPC.U, SU, TINV, IDRA, KAHC.U, MA, TMTS, FPAC, FPAC, MRAC, FR, UNP, ESM.U, CCAC, NOK, STAY, KSMT, FNV, BHC, INTC, HLAH, ERES, VIRT, APGB.U, EJFAU, RBAC, CCX, CCX, QELL, NXE, STT, SLQT, CXP, DBDR, AMAT, CRSA, GSEVU, ITHXU, APLE, CPUH.U, CLVR, AAIC, FGNA, 5UQ,
- Added Positions: GOAC, PRPB, GOLD, CRHC, MGI, AMT, BAM, MSFT, GRP.U, CVS, O, COLD, MCD, PLD, CONE, GOOG, NTR, ACR, SPG, APVO,
- Reduced Positions: CCIV, AVAN, CONXU, CDR, TLRY, TLRY, HHC, AIRC, AACQ, HST, TRP, AKER, USAS, SNR,
- Sold Out: GOAC.U, CRHC.U, SEAH.U, CCIV.U, ACACU, ALTUU, CFIVU, SNRHU, VIIAU, COOLU, AACQU, CTAQU, TINV.U, SCOAU, JNJ, RNET, AZO, BSN.U, CCV.U, FREE, FTFT, TSM, KL, MRACU, GS, MOTV.U, BAC, ELAN, WFC, TTWO, PPG, MIK, RWLK, TJX, V, AMZN, BHP, JPM, ACI, MRK, BABA, SPFR.U, BBI, ARE, RAACU, CTRM, HTPA.U, MLND, MOV, TECK, UAVS, KRMD, LQDA, MIST, CLBS, BLCM, PEB, NCNA, UG, FRT, RCEL, MTLS, ALNA, CTAC.U, AKBA, 12Q0, NRBO, BMY, KIN, RAPT, CLPS, ETTX, CATB, SIEB, NERV, TC, CODA, NK, BNGO, QD, SMHI, ISR, SONM,
- Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U) - 2,702,150 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC) - 2,447,943 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 263.52%
- Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU) - 2,019,424 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH) - 2,047,829 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SC Health Corp (SCPE) - 1,680,164 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 2,702,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU)
Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 2,019,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH)
Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 2,047,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SC Health Corp (SCPE)
Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in SC Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 1,680,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)
Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 1,671,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 595,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC)
Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in GO Acquisition Corp by 263.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 2,447,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)
Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 212.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,273,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 426.32%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)
Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 225.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,114,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)
Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 134.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.33 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 659,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 134.85%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC.U)
Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in GO Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.73.Sold Out: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC.U)
Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $11.19.Sold Out: Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH.U)
Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.98.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)
Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.Sold Out: Acies Acquisition Corp (ACACU)
Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in Acies Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $11.21.Sold Out: Altitude Acquisition Corp (ALTUU)
Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in Altitude Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $11.47.
