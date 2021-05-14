Logo
Frigate Ventures LP Buys Churchill Capital Corp VII, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, GO Acquisition Corp, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Frigate Ventures LP (Current Portfolio) buys Churchill Capital Corp VII, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, GO Acquisition Corp, SC Health Corp, sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, GO Acquisition Corp, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frigate Ventures LP. As of 2021Q1, Frigate Ventures LP owns 137 stocks with a total value of $507 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Frigate Ventures LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/frigate+ventures+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Frigate Ventures LP
  1. Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U) - 2,702,150 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC) - 2,447,943 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 263.52%
  3. Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU) - 2,019,424 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH) - 2,047,829 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SC Health Corp (SCPE) - 1,680,164 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U)

Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 2,702,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU)

Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 2,019,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH)

Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 2,047,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SC Health Corp (SCPE)

Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in SC Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 1,680,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)

Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 1,671,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 595,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC)

Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in GO Acquisition Corp by 263.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 2,447,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)

Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 212.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,273,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 426.32%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)

Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 225.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,114,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)

Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 134.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.33 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 659,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 134.85%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC.U)

Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in GO Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

Sold Out: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC.U)

Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $11.19.

Sold Out: Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH.U)

Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.98.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)

Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.

Sold Out: Acies Acquisition Corp (ACACU)

Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in Acies Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $11.21.

Sold Out: Altitude Acquisition Corp (ALTUU)

Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in Altitude Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $11.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Frigate Ventures LP. Also check out:

1. Frigate Ventures LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Frigate Ventures LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Frigate Ventures LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Frigate Ventures LP keeps buying
