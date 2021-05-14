Invictus RG Buys SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, Micron Technology Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Nike Inc, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: CLF,
- Added Positions: FEZ, MU,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, EEM, EWC,
- Sold Out: NKE, MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, AMZN, QCOM, QRVO, SBUX, DOCU, DIS, LULU, IIPR, SHOP, AMD, CRWD, MDB, AMAT, SMAR, RCII, TMUS, SMG, PDD, Z, GOOGL, SAM, TSM, AVLR, CBRE, TJX, CHDN, SE, ZS, BKNG, FVRR, PD, PENN, SFIX, UBER, PINS, SQ, LRCX, NET, FTCH, MRNA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Invictus RG
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 13,611 shares, 40.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.21%
- SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ) - 18,400 shares, 27.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 268.00%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,198 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.37%
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 11,887 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 3,500 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.15%
Invictus RG initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.97%. The holding were 11,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)
Invictus RG added to a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF by 268.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.74 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $43.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.88%. The holding were 18,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Invictus RG added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 29.21%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.05%. The holding were 13,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Invictus RG sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Invictus RG sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Invictus RG sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Invictus RG sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Invictus RG sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Invictus RG sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Invictus RG.
