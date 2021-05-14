HAP Trading, LLC Buys Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, DocuSign Inc

New Purchases: AMZN, CHTR, MO, ARKK, AMT, SPY, MU, RSX, DB, PLTR, SPG, JETS, HAIN, PG, RKT, NUE, IBM, KSU, GOTU, AJAX, CNYA, C, KHC, ALK, INCY, LOGI, NKE, BBIO, SMH, BIDU, MSOS, ATVI, DISCA, PEP, GOLD, MRNA, ABNB, IWD, REMX, CCI, KMB, MGA, ON, RUN, SIL, ALL, CVS, NUAN, EWN, ADS, FISV, HIBB, RCL, FSLR, DASH, GNR, RSP, ED, FNV, SENS, AYX, ESTC, LMND, IPOD, RBLX, PSFE, SOXL, ALKS, DHI, ORA, CLSK, SILJ, SLB, AER, CZR, SDGR, GSAH, DFEN, SLV, FE, HOLX, JNPR, KBH, GEO, STNG, MPLX, NRZ, AY, LC, NVTA, RDFN, NOVA, SNDL, SKLZ, PDBC, SQQQ, ABB, BTI, CLF, ELP, FNF, HA, JEF, MVIS, CNR, RIG, CSIQ, SRNE, IVR, SIX, MPC, FNKO, BNGO, NKLA, LI, FUSE, RBAC, STPK, ERX, EWC, EWT, EWU, PEJ, QQQJ, REM, CS, DVAX, HUN, CEQP, NSSC, INSG, PPC, HIMX, GLUU, KL, KMI, MX, SAVE, HGEN, BLUE, PSXP, CARA, AFMD, AQB, IQ, CHPT, FIII, LAZR, DM, BFLY, RTPYU, CORN, SIVR, ASXC, ERJ, INO, LYG, RMBS, POWW, NLOK, FTFT, DNN, CIM, BTG, SOL, MITT, PVG, SESN, SHLX, NNDM, REKR, CAN, SNPR, BTWN, HIMS, NDACU, DBC, SDOW,

NFLX, COST, GM, MRK, SGMS, FXI, PINS, CRWD, IPO, PFE, ABBV, SU, AMC, DAL, PBR, STAY, SBUX, DOW, PHM, CCL, GDX, ET, NIO, FTAI, PTON, K, EPD, EWZ, KO, OLLI, BEKE, RIDE, BOX, NXST, SPLK, CNK, EDIT, FUBO, CHGG, QCOM, MT, DDD, MRO, JBLU, OPEN, GSK, O, DISH, AIG, CIG, ARGT, AMD, ALB, FM, GLW, CGC, HPE, CRSP, ELAN, SDS, FEYE, AEM, BMY, CPE, EXAS, FLIR, KGC, MFA, MAC, RTX, IDEX, PERI, BX, FSM, DQ, KODK, AUY, RIGL, OKE, FOLD, IRM, CVE, CIEN, MOMO, CSX, REGI, Reduced Positions: CRM, PLUG, SABR, MSFT, EFA, JNJ, HZNP, GDXJ, ALLY, GILD, NEE, NEM, CPRI, JMIA, PENN, SONY, IBB, EPR, FSLY, IAU, MET, FLR, NCLH, SEE, KR, HD, BA, ESGU, NLY, BP, PAAS, QURE, BSX, SA, CCJ, HL, CAT, MARA, DBX, INFN, HBI, APO, BMRN, MOS, KBE, KWEB, CLDR, PSTH, EGO, CRSR, NOK, ENB, EMLP, MMP, M, LEN, F, IP, DBA, BB, CC, LEVI, NET, HYLN, IEI, INFY, AU, AZN, BK, CNC, CNX, D, ERIC, EXEL, HRB, ACB, LNC, NG, SRPT, STM, SKX, EXK, MAG, PBF, MGNI,

New York, NY, based Investment company HAP Trading, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Altria Group Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, sells Salesforce.com Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, DocuSign Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HAP Trading, LLC. As of 2021Q1, HAP Trading, LLC owns 1793 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 1,420,400 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 186,204 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 209.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,707 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 55,413 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. New Position GameStop Corp (GME) - 491,100 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio.

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 16,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $710.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 55,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 181,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 72,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 33,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 209.08%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 186,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 211.35%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 32,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 72.77%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 206,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 370.96%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 79,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 221.87%. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $44.86. The stock is now traded at around $58.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 169,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 597.66%. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 89,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.