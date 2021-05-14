Logo
HAP Trading, LLC Buys Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, DocuSign Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company HAP Trading, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Altria Group Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, sells Salesforce.com Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, DocuSign Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HAP Trading, LLC. As of 2021Q1, HAP Trading, LLC owns 1793 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAP Trading, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hap+trading%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HAP Trading, LLC
  1. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 1,420,400 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio.
  2. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 186,204 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 209.08%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,707 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 55,413 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. GameStop Corp (GME) - 491,100 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 16,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $710.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 55,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 181,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 72,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 33,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

HAP Trading, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 209.08%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 186,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 211.35%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 32,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 72.77%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 206,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 370.96%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 79,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 221.87%. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $44.86. The stock is now traded at around $58.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 169,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

HAP Trading, LLC added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 597.66%. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $44.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 89,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

HAP Trading, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of HAP Trading, LLC. Also check out:

1. HAP Trading, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HAP Trading, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HAP Trading, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HAP Trading, LLC keeps buying
