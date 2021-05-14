Sio Capital Management, LLC Buys Centene Corp, Spruce Biosciences Inc, Cigna Corp, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

New Purchases: CNC, SPRB, MRK, ICLR, GSK, BLRX, XFOR, NVAX, EBS, AFMD, MGNX, MOLA, PRQR, GOSS, OSMT, RUBY, ETON, GLYC, APTO, BNGO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Sio Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Centene Corp, Spruce Biosciences Inc, Cigna Corp, Merck Inc, Icon PLC, sells AstraZeneca PLC, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sanofi SA, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sio Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sio Capital Management, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sio Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sio+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Curis Inc (CRIS) - 4,381,668 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88% Cigna Corp (CI) - 106,965 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.79% Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) - 274,917 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.12% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 97,009 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37% Soliton Inc (SOLY) - 824,803 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36%

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 217,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Spruce Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.8 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 812,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $229.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 257,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BioLine Rx Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $4, with an estimated average price of $3.02. The stock is now traded at around $2.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,741,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 71.79%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $263.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 106,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 77.12%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 274,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vapotherm Inc by 232.35%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 258,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc by 212.78%. The purchase prices were between $10.73 and $22, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 489,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 91.50%. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 148,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 44.69%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.75. The stock is now traded at around $197.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 56,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.