Sio Capital Management, LLC Buys Centene Corp, Spruce Biosciences Inc, Cigna Corp, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

- New Purchases: CNC, SPRB, MRK, ICLR, GSK, BLRX, XFOR, NVAX, EBS, AFMD, MGNX, MOLA, PRQR, GOSS, OSMT, RUBY, ETON, GLYC, APTO, BNGO,
- Added Positions: CI, CAH, VAPO, AYLA, HLF, UTHR, KURA, CBIO, SLRX, CNST, AGLE, FUSN, NBSE, FULC, SRRA, ARDX, ASLN, DTIL,
- Reduced Positions: ALBO, CRIS, ARNA, HZNP, ASGN, UHS, HRC, MCK, TEVA, EPIX, HCA, SIOX, VRTX, ANIK, RDUS, MIRM, GLD, CERC, MRSN, SNDX, IOVA, CCRN, AMN, NTUS, SYNH, CLRB, CHRS, SOLY, VKTX, BCEL, CBAY,
- Sold Out: AZN, ABC, WBA, SNY, AMGN, BMRN, BDX, OFIX, IONS, VREX, MOH, GWPH, ITGR, VRAY, CRDF, OTRK, AGIO, ODT, ZSAN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sio Capital Management, LLC
- Curis Inc (CRIS) - 4,381,668 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88%
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 106,965 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.79%
- Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) - 274,917 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.12%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 97,009 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37%
- Soliton Inc (SOLY) - 824,803 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36%
Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 217,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB)
Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Spruce Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.8 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 812,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $229.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 257,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BioLine Rx Ltd (BLRX)
Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BioLine Rx Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $4, with an estimated average price of $3.02. The stock is now traded at around $2.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,741,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 71.79%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $263.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 106,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 77.12%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 274,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vapotherm Inc (VAPO)
Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vapotherm Inc by 232.35%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 258,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (AYLA)
Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc by 212.78%. The purchase prices were between $10.73 and $22, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 489,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)
Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 91.50%. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 148,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)
Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 44.69%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.75. The stock is now traded at around $197.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 56,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.
