Sio Capital Management, LLC Buys Centene Corp, Spruce Biosciences Inc, Cigna Corp, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Sio Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Centene Corp, Spruce Biosciences Inc, Cigna Corp, Merck Inc, Icon PLC, sells AstraZeneca PLC, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sanofi SA, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sio Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sio Capital Management, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sio Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sio+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sio Capital Management, LLC
  1. Curis Inc (CRIS) - 4,381,668 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88%
  2. Cigna Corp (CI) - 106,965 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.79%
  3. Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) - 274,917 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.12%
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 97,009 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37%
  5. Soliton Inc (SOLY) - 824,803 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36%
New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 217,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB)

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Spruce Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.8 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 812,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $229.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 257,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BioLine Rx Ltd (BLRX)

Sio Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BioLine Rx Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $4, with an estimated average price of $3.02. The stock is now traded at around $2.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,741,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 71.79%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $263.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 106,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 77.12%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 274,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vapotherm Inc (VAPO)

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vapotherm Inc by 232.35%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 258,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (AYLA)

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc by 212.78%. The purchase prices were between $10.73 and $22, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 489,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 91.50%. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 148,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Sio Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 44.69%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.75. The stock is now traded at around $197.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 56,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.

Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Sio Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sio Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sio Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sio Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sio Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sio Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
