Huber Capital Management LLC Buys Golar LNG, Rent-A-Center Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Sells Tetra Technologies Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

- New Purchases: LGF.B, CHK, COP, HRB, TLYS, XPER, XRX, OII, FSTR, CVU, JEF, PRU, CARR,
- Added Positions: GLNG, RCII, BP, IOSP, PFE, RDS.A, OPI, VIAC, CVX, CARE, GPS, SEM, HNGR, VRSN, DIS, MLR, SAIC, CTT, PM, DVN, ACBI, BKH, T, CRI, GS, CFFI, LEN.B, AEP,
- Reduced Positions: KBR, TTI, NOC, GRP.U, EVRG, CMTL, GMLP, POR, ETR, FFIV, CCLP, HMLP, WMT, LW, CAG, FHN, VRTS, ABBV, HD, CRWS, EXC, RGS, HPQ, EURN, THC, BAC, JPM, TFC, ENVA, GSK, CLR, AZN, TSN, AIG, MRK, VZ,
- Sold Out: CPB, TNK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Huber Capital Management LLC
- KBR Inc (KBR) - 1,016,413 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.22%
- Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 2,342,283 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,701 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio.
- First Horizon Corp (FHN) - 884,656 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08%
- Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) - 4,231,480 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.54%
Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $15.96, with an estimated average price of $13.16. The stock is now traded at around $13.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 365,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 51,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 73,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tilly's Inc (TLYS)
Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tilly's Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $13.06, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $12.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 126,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)
Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $21.79. The stock is now traded at around $20.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 65,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)
Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 56.07%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 2,342,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 118.25%. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 204,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BP PLC (BP)
Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 123.65%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 340,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Innospec Inc (IOSP)
Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Innospec Inc by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $87.79 and $105.42, with an estimated average price of $98.98. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 86,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 91.91%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 90,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)
Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Office Properties Income Trust by 121.94%. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 89,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
Huber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62.Sold Out: Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK)
Huber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Teekay Tankers Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.72.
Here is the complete portfolio of Huber Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
