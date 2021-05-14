Huber Capital Management LLC Buys Golar LNG, Rent-A-Center Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Sells Tetra Technologies Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Huber Capital Management LLC Buys Golar LNG, Rent-A-Center Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Sells Tetra Technologies Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
El Segundo, CA, based Investment company Huber Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Golar LNG, Rent-A-Center Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, BP PLC, Innospec Inc, sells Tetra Technologies Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, Evergy Inc, Portland General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Huber Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Huber Capital Management LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Huber Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/huber+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Huber Capital Management LLC
  1. KBR Inc (KBR) - 1,016,413 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.22%
  2. Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 2,342,283 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.07%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,701 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio.
  4. First Horizon Corp (FHN) - 884,656 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08%
  5. Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) - 4,231,480 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.54%
New Purchase: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B)

Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $15.96, with an estimated average price of $13.16. The stock is now traded at around $13.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 365,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 51,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 73,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tilly's Inc (TLYS)

Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tilly's Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $13.06, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $12.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 126,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)

Huber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $21.79. The stock is now traded at around $20.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 65,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)

Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 56.07%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 2,342,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 118.25%. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 204,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BP PLC (BP)

Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 123.65%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 340,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Innospec Inc (IOSP)

Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Innospec Inc by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $87.79 and $105.42, with an estimated average price of $98.98. The stock is now traded at around $101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 86,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 91.91%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 90,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Huber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Office Properties Income Trust by 121.94%. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 89,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Huber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62.

Sold Out: Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK)

Huber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Teekay Tankers Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Huber Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Huber Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Huber Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Huber Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Huber Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider