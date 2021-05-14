Third Point, LLC Buys Paysafe, CoStar Group Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Adobe Inc

- New Purchases: PSFE, CSGP, UBER, DD, DELL, SHOP, SU, CVNA, NYT, AESC, AES, SLV, ASZ.U, RTPYU, JWSM.U, RKT, FTCV, AVAN, GOAC, KVSC, CPUH, KVSB, VYGG, FPAC, FPAC, AGC, CMLF, CRHC, BOAC, FMAC, TLGA, VAQC, AUS.U, AGCB, MRAC, RTPZ, DGNU, LHAA, SLAC.U, ACTDU, RICE, RICE, KVSA, DISAU, IACB.U, HMCO, LVRAU, MSACU, NDACU, TSIBU, SVFC, LDHAU, TMAC.U, PRPC.U, SLAMU, HLAHU, SVFB, FWAA, HHLA.U, GHVI, FACA.U, SUMO, STPC.U, BTNB, CLIM.U, DCRNU, DSEY,
- Added Positions: EL, UNH, INTU, MSFT, Z, LESL, SPGI, RH, APTV, DGNS, SHY,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, AMZN, GOOGL, IAA, CHTR, JWS, BURL, ETRN, FB, PCG, RACE, DHR, KMX, V, JD, BKI,
- Sold Out: BABA, FIS, ADBE, CRM, PLNT, EXPE, SWK, NKE, BFT, PINS, PLTR, VNT, RTP.U, IPOF.U, SPFR.U, GOAC.U, AVAN.U, DASH, CRHC.U, IPOE.U, DISH, BOAC.U, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, AGCUU, BFAM, IPOD.U, FMAC.U, MRACU, RTPZ.U, RICE.U, STPK, HMCOU,
- Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 13,381,222 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio.
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 82,935,257 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 4,200,000 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 2,900,000 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%
- Paysafe Ltd (PSFE) - 41,500,000 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 41,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $821.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 6,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $83.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,675,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $98.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1085.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 382.50%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $296.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 965,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 95.71%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $111.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,085,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Leslies Inc (LESL)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Leslies Inc by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.
