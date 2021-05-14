Third Point, LLC Buys Paysafe, CoStar Group Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Adobe Inc

Investment company Third Point, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Paysafe, CoStar Group Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Adobe Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Planet Fitness Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Third Point, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Third Point, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $14.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 13,381,222 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 82,935,257 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 4,200,000 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 2,900,000 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33% Paysafe Ltd (PSFE) - 41,500,000 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. New Position

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 41,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $821.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 6,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $83.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,675,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $98.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1085.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 382.50%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $296.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 965,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 95.71%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $111.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,085,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Leslies Inc by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.